Genshin Impact reveals Sayu demo trailer, full move list, release date





Genshin Impact

miHoYo

Genshin Impact is trying to deploy two heroes, Yoimiya and Sayu, at the same time on August 10th, with Sayu as a four-star accompaniment. I’ve never seen Sayu in the story of Inazuma, but today I’m taking a new look. What she can accomplish despite the sleepy ninja and her somewhat lazy attitude.

Sayu is the Anemo Claymore hero I believe to be the first hero in the game. The new trailer below shows her spinning in a windball and summoning a giant round friend in battle.

We really know the full range of Sayus kits. You can read more about this here to see if she is suitable for your team.

Elemental Skills YoohooArt: Fuuin Dash

Sayu curls up on a spinning Fuufuu Windwheel, crashes into enemies at high speed, and handles AnemoDMG. At the end of the duration, she unleashes the Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick, which handles the AoE Anemo DMG.

Press: Before using the Fufu Whirlwind Kick, roll slightly forward to enter the Fufu Whirlwind state.

Hold: Rolls continuously in the windmill state, increasing the resistance to interruption of Sayu in that state.

During this time, Sayu can control the direction of the roll and re-use his skills to end the windwheel condition early and unleash a more powerful version of the Fufu whirlwind kick. A hold version of this skill can trigger an elemental absorption. This skill has a maximum duration of 10 seconds and will be on the CD when the effect ends. The longer Sayu stays in the Windwheel state, the longer the CD.

Elemental Burst Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry

Summon Sayu’s help. Distribute Anemo DMG to nearby enemies and heal all nearby party members. The amount of HP recovered is based on Sayu’s ATK. After that, this skill summons a MUJI Daruma doll.

MUJI-MUJI Daruma: At specific intervals, the Daruma performs one of several actions based on the surroundings.

When the HP of a nearby character exceeds 70%, it attacks nearby enemies and handles Anemo DMG.

If there is an active character with less than 70% HP nearby, heal the active character with the lowest percentage of remaining HP. If there are no enemies nearby, heals nearby active characters even if their HP is 70% or higher.

With other major anemo heroes added to the game, such as Venti, Xiao, and Kazuha, we don’t know how popular Sayu will be. And of course, the Traveler himself started with Anemo Power. But if you like a little ninja with claymore, go here. I also think it’s pretty cool that creator Lily Picchu speaks English for Sayu. This is clearly visible in the trailer. She and Yoimiya will launch this week with a banner reset.

