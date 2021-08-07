WhatsApp CEO Calls Apple for Announcement of Child Safety Tools





Apple has been immediately divided since it announced a new protective tool for child safety this week. Some think this is a big deal to protect their children, while others think the government just creates a back door for people to access their iPhones.

Now, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart is the latest addition to those who think Apple’s new Child Safety tools might be bad.

This isn’t the first time Cathcart has criticized Apple. A few weeks ago, WhatsApp CEO called on Apple about NSO malware in an interview with The Guardian and said it should be loud, rather than saying it won’t affect many users.

In the midst of another controversy, Will Cathcart believes Apple’s approach is to “introduce something of great concern to the world,” and WhatsApp will not adopt something similar to its system. thinking about. It’s important to remember that Facebook has reported wanting to be able to read people’s messages on WhatsApp for targeted advertising.

Here’s what Wilcascato said:

“Apple had to do more for a long time to fight CSAM, but the approach they are taking raises great concerns around the world. Apple makes it easy for people to share content. Rather than focusing on being able to report to, we’ve built software that can scan all your private photos on your phone, including photos that you haven’t shared with anyone. It’s not privacy.

(…) Is this scanning software running on your phone error proof? Researchers are not allowed to find it. Why not? How can I find out how often mistakes violate people’s privacy? What if a spyware company finds a way to abuse this software? According to recent reports, the cost of vulnerabilities in iOS software remains the same. What if someone finds a way to exploit this new system?

In this case, Cathcart is another loud voice for Apple, joining others such as Edward Snowden and The ElectronicFrontier Foundation, but the internal notes obtained by 9to5mac address Apple’s concerns about new photo scans. Indicates that you are.

Keeping children safe is a very important mission. In true Apple’s way, pursuing this goal required a deep cross-sectoral effort across engineering, GA, HI, legal, product marketing, and public relations. Today we are announcing the result of this incredible collaboration, which not only provides tools to protect children, but also maintains Apple’s deep commitment to user privacy.

Today we have seen many positive reactions. Many people know that some people have misunderstandings and are worried about their implications, but we will continue to explain and detail the features so that people can understand what we have built. I will explain. And, with a lot of effort to provide the features in the coming months, I would like to share this note I received from NCMEC today. I thought it was incredibly motivating, and I hope you do too.

What do you think of Apple’s announcement of extended protection for child safety? Please let us know in the comments.

