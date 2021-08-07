SpaceX Starship strengthens the stack to show that there is something right.





Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with Jeff Bezos got a lot of attention when it was launched last month.

On Friday, rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship unveiled its size.

SpaceX stacked the Starship SN20 on top of its super-heavy booster at its facility in Bocachica, Texas, and tested the compatibility of the two components that made the largest rocket ever manufactured. ..

The Starship launch system was 120 meters (394 feet), surpassing NASA’s Saturn V. The Saturn V is 111 meters (363 feet) and last flew in 1973.

The company’s stacking test, which lasted about an hour, launched the starship in its first orbital flight, envisioned as a 90-minute trip from Starship (Bocachica) to space, into a soft, powered, targeted sea. This is a prelude to the landing plan. The northwest coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

The Super Heavy Booster, which will separate about three minutes after the trip, should complete a short eight-minute flight with a splashdown of about 20 miles off the Gulf of Mexico.

Ultimately, SpaceX will retrieve both vehicles through controlled touchdowns on land or at sea.

The test flight submitted to the FCC for approval is not yet scheduled. There are additional FAA environmental reviews that need to be completed, and there are additional technical milestones.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon systems are now servicing NASA and US defense missions and commercial operations. Its Starship system aims to provide lifts to Earth orbit and the Moon and Mars for up to 100 people or 100 tonnes of cargo at a time.

Last week, on July 26, Blue Origin issued an open letter to NASA administrator Bill Nelson, calling on the U.S. space agency to carry out a more competitive bidding process before signing a contract. I did.

Three days ago, NASA awarded SpaceX a $ 178 million launch service contract for its October 2024 mission to study Jupiter’s moon Europa. But that’s not significant when compared to NASA’s $ 2.9 billion deal to SpaceX in April. The Elon Musk company was used to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to bring astronauts back to the moon in 2024.

Shortly thereafter, Blue Origin and defense business Dynetics challenged the HLS contract with the US Government Accountability Office. That led to a suspension and review of NASA’s decisions. But a week ago, GAO rejected the challenge and left NASA’s HLS contract with SpaceX.

Shape and size are important for rockets, but funding is more important.

