The mask doesn’t go anywhere. So why not beta test this Razer sci-fi mask?





Razer Zephyr working at night (note the room lighting and clear white LEDs)

Razer

I wrote about Razer’s Project Hazel during CES and expected it to hit the market sooner or later. After all, cloth and paper masks are useful, but they are also a bit painful. Even the best cloth masks (such as my favorite Under Armor Sports Mask) need to be washed regularly, and paper masks (literally) produce large amounts of waste.

Project Hazel is currently out of concept and is properly named Razer Zephyr. The name is perfect and reminds us of all sorts of open associations. Literally, Zephyr means “soft and gentle breeze,” and it is hoped that it will be an alternative to a dew-filled mask.

What is a Razer Zephyr?

The Razer Zephyr borrows a lot of clues from the original design, but aims to make the Zephyr affordable and practical. The features described in the official press release are:

Replaceable N95 Grade Filter Safe Silicone Face Seal Transparent Design with Anti-Fog Coating Internal and External Lighting (Think External and Internal Light Chroma for Dark Times) Reusable Mask Design

This is a bit simplified from the original Project Hazel (see the next section for more details), but it’s still a very cool hardmask. The design has adjustable straps and hopes the silicone seal is generous enough to accommodate different surfaces (or different sizes will be available). That’s one of the things I found in hardmasks rather than soft. If the mask is too large or too small, you will not be able to wear it.

Anti-fog during operation

Razer

The effect of anti-fog coating is the key. There is a reason why most people have thrown away plastic soft masks with mouth windows. It looks like a humid morning in Florida about 30 seconds after wearing it. It definitely doesn’t look good. The lighting is great, but it’s not worth it if you just emphasize the amount of water trapped around your face (yes).

Wear a zephyr mask at night

Razer

Nodding to the aesthetics and fun of the original Project Hazel Razer is the Chroma lighting on the ventilator pods. We assume these are app driven so that you can create different effects and colors (I love the idea of ​​changing the color of the mask to reflect the seasons). This seems to be confirmed by official images showing the colors of the various external and internal LEDs.

According to Razer, all you need to replace is the filter, which “it” lasts three times longer. I think “it” is a mask overall … a little disappointing. I wanted Zephyr to be a permanent mask. My guess is that the silicone face seal will deteriorate over time and you can’t switch to a new one. If Razer focuses on affordability, that makes sense. The more replaceable parts, the higher the cost. However, to make Zephyr even more sustainable, Razer may be able to introduce it into future models.

How is it different from Project Hazel?

White and black project hazel mask

Razer

The design of Zephyr vs. Project Hazel is, thankfully, a bit simplified. That wise choice. Small masks are more comfortable to wear all day long. Another nod of comfort is the dual adjustable band, rather than the original concept over-the-ear loop.

Interestingly, Razer, part of Project Hazel, didn’t mention it in the press release. No mention is made of the speakers in the ventilator pod. Furthermore, there is no mention of whether the ventilator pod is passive or active. Speaker-free passive pods will certainly lower the price, but they need to be really well designed so that you have a clear air flow and you can hear your voice clearly.

No mention is made of UV disinfectant charging cases. This was a really nice touch in Project Hazel (and you don’t have to scrape off the mask after wearing it). It’s also a little more important to make the mask as effective as possible. But again, it’s understandable whether Razer is shooting at a low price. This is something you can easily set aside in the first release. Hopefully there will be a 2.0 version that reintroduces some of these lost features.

When can I test it?

Razer Zephyr

Razer

That said, the Razer Zephyr looks great and I can’t wait to try it out on my own. After all, what’s the point of living in a post-apocalyptic world if you don’t have a cool sci-fi face mask to see that part?

Razer is testing Zephyr with its employees around the world and is ready to get more information from the general public. You can sign up for beta on the Razer site.

We don’t have a timeline yet about when stakeholders can try out masks and displays about what Razer is aiming for to get out of this hardware beta, but we hope to find out sooner. .. If you have any questions about the differences between beta testing and Zephyr and Project Hazel, I contacted Razer. We will update this article as soon as we receive a reply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/anthonykarcz/2021/08/07/masks-arent-going-anywhere-so-why-not-beta-test-this-sci-fi-mask-from-razer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos