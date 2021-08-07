Zuckerberg: Facebook’s future lies in the virtual metaverse | Economy





Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t just want you to log in to his company’s products. He wants you to live, work, and even exercise in them.

This is the very high-level idea behind the Metaverse, Facebook Inc.’s vision for the future, and the entire Internet that Zuckerberg began to actively promote last week.

Zuckerberg added that in the coming years, people are hoping to move from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company. In many respects, the Metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology.

Think of the Metaverse as an immersive virtual world where people can spend time together and hang out. This can be dialed up to 11 as you can in today’s virtual reality. Zuckerberg explains that you can teleport between different experiences. This is not a new concept, and many dystopian science fiction films have predicted it as the future for decades. Also, Facebook CEO has only recently begun to use the term publicly, but Facebook is virtual reality and augmented reality.

On Monday, Facebook announced a stand-alone product group responsible for building this vision internally. Then the concept of the future is central to the discussion on Wednesday’s Facebook second-quarter earnings call as Zuckerberg took the time to outline his version of the Metaverse for analysts and investors. It was a topic. He talked about it earlier, but he increased his enthusiasm and enthusiasm, and clearly focused on the idea of ​​the Metaverse as a natural conclusion of the next chapter of the Internet. Facebook executives mentioned the word Metaverse more than 12 times on Wednesday’s phone. This is a term that wasn’t mentioned on the phone about past earnings.

The decisive quality of the existence of the Metaverse is this feeling that you are really with or elsewhere, Zuckerberg said. Creating avatars and digital objects will be central to the way we express ourselves.

Wall Street was skeptical. Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney asked Zuckerberg how much Facebook plans to spend building this metaverse. universe. The answer was ambiguous. Facebook is spending billions of dollars, said Dave Wener, chief financial officer. If the Metaverse is successful, the social media giant will eventually make money.

Regarding collaboration and interoperability issues, Zuckerberg said he believes the virtual environment will be accessible from all types of devices and headsets, including those built by Facebook. This means that every company has the opportunity to create an experience in this digital world. Still, it assumes that all companies working on virtual worlds have the same in mind and agree to play well. For example, Microsoft Corp. also talked about the enterprise metaverse of corporate computing in its own conference call with analysts on Tuesday. Chip maker Nvidia Corp. , Game maker Roblox Corp. And companies, including Epic Games Inc., are all planning to build various Metaverse iterations.

Zuckerberg believes it is absolutely important for Facebook to support this new version of the Internet pioneer. Social Giant has built an almost unstoppable advertising and messaging business, but Apple Inc. And Alphabet Inc. Built using operating systems and devices created by competitors such as Google. Because of that model, Facebook has some disadvantages. You need to develop your product to comply with the constraints of software built by your competitors. This causes problems, for example, when Apple decides to crack down on online tracking.

That’s part of why Facebook and Zuckerberg are so active in this new frontier. Zuckerberg says there are many winners in the Metaverse, but the more influential Facebook is in building it, the more this new online universe is Facebook’s existing mission and business in connecting people. Reflects the model.

Indeed, he said, he had made many of the significant investments needed in the basic technology to be able to provide the parts we wanted.

