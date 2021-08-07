The science behind the spectacle





Is there a limit to human performance?

Looking at the Tokyo Olympics, you may think that the answer is absolutely no.

At this week’s 400-meter hurdles for men and women in Tokyo, even silver medalists (Americans Dalilah Muhammad and Rai Benjamin) broke world records. Meanwhile, No. 1 Norwegian Karsten Warholm broke the record (which he set a month ago) in an astonishing 0.75 seconds.

Extreme performance on the track has led to speculation about the effectiveness of the new technology and its fairness. Athletes’ shoes are becoming more and more high-tech, and the Tokyo tracks themselves are optimized for performance. Andrea Valauri, who designed the track, told The Guardian that shock-absorbing rubber technology should give athletes a performance advantage of about 12%.

Should I expect these boosts every year? If all the 400-meter gold medal hurdles shortened Warholms’ new record (45.94 seconds) by 0.75 seconds, the water would rest for 30 seconds by the 2108 Olympics. This is basically a 9.8 second Usain Bolt sprint with obstacles, four times in a row.

That seems unlikely, but there are many reasons why world records continue to be broken over time, from technological advances to rule changes. Let’s look at some factors that help explain this strange phenomenon.

Olympic World Record: Speed ​​Up or Slow Down?

Warholm Getty celebrates record-breaking victory

According to exercise physiologist Carl Foster, this current world record-breaking rate is unlikely to continue. Foster is an emeritus professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Last year he was inducted into the Speed ​​Skating Hall of Fame for his career in science and contributing to Team USA, not skating.

Simply put, the world record is slowing down, Foster tells Inverse. There is a pretty good scientific consensus on that.

Two studies, 2005 and 2007, analyzed the pace of world records over time from running and swimming, respectively, and found that they followed an S-shaped curve. In the mid-20th century, all sports records increased significantly, thanks to training, coaching, scientific improvement in nutrition, social factors and the globalization of sports. Since then, record-breaking speeds have slowed.

With only a few days left for this year’s match, Tokyo Olympic athletes set 24 new world records. In 2016, Rio defeated 27 players. There were 32 people in London in 2012. Beijing in 2008 had 34 people. There were 31 people in Athens in 2004. Can this be maintained?

Every time scientists say there are limits, athletes go out and prove we’re wrong, but I say there are limits, Foster says.

Olympic World Record: What are the odds?

Tokyo Olympic Team Hungary Aina Keishai Maddy Meyer / Getty Images Sports / Getty Images

One of the simplest factors that determines the number of world records to be broken is the number of athletes aiming for it.

As more and more athletes compete, it’s more likely that truly highly talented athletes will emerge, says Foster.

The first modern Olympics were held in 1896 and most athletes came from North America and Western Europe. Over the next century, the addition of athletes from places that had never previously appeared on the world stage, such as East African runners and Eastern European swimmers, made a big difference in these sports.

Occasionally, these jumps can occur all at once, says Foster, referring to Warholms’ huge record. But if you look at them broadly, I think they are statistical artifacts.

As the world’s population continues to grow and more athletes from more countries have access to these competitions, more prominent athletes may emerge. For example, looking at the Olympic athletes per capita, India (125 athletes out of 1.4 billion), Indonesia (28 athletes out of 274 million), Pakistan (221 million athletes). Many countries are currently underweight, including 10 athletes) and Nigeria. (206 million and 52 athletes), and Bangladesh (165 million and 6 athletes). Needless to say, 26 million North Koreans have no access to the game.

But beyond geographical expansion, there is another recent change to the Olympics that explains the increase in new world records.

Olympic World Record and Career Athletes

Michael Jordan at the 1992 Olympics.Image Alliance / Image Alliance / Getty Images

For almost a century, the Olympics had a strict amateur code. In other words, game players couldn’t be paid athletes. For many around the world, this has made training and competition exorbitantly expensive. Even in richer countries, athletes will retire from the Olympics in their early twenties to begin their true career.

By 1992, after decades of controversy and rule changes, the Olympics allowed professional athletes, especially NBA players, to participate in the game.

Today, the vast majority of athletes are not paid like NBA players, but are allowed to accept financial support. This allows for the type of all-day training required for most sports, grants access to athletes in poorer countries, and allows athletes to continue to compete at older ages.

Thanks to this financial access combined with improvements in sports medicine that make long-term training more sustainable, I was watching older athletes in the game. Not only did this increase the athlete’s pool, but older athletes practiced more. For many sports, this can give them an edge at the forefront of world records.

Olympic world record and technology

A Michael Phelps hologram modeled after the controversial Speedo LZR racer.Tom Show / Getty Images Sports / Getty Images

Technological advances have also played a major role in world records. Speed ​​skating is a good example. In the 50’s and 60’s, the links were naturally frozen, even though they were smoothed, but they were still natural ice. The first completely covered ice rink did not appear until 1987. Before the artificially cold ice rink, athletes couldn’t even train all year long.

Even sports that look simple are benefiting from new technologies. The ropes that divide the lanes of the swimming pool are now equipped with anti-wave technology, and the depth and temperature of the pool are perfected for optimal athlete performance. Pole vault poles switched from steel to fiberglass in the 1960s.

The 2010 study adjusted past athletes’ world records for speed skating to take into account technological changes and create formulas to confirm their fares today. They found that about 50/50 of the world record time improvement could be due to technological improvements such as skating and ice. The other half was due to an increase in actual athletic performance.

However, there are technical checks to prevent sports from becoming a technical arms race.

Foster says sports operators are constantly looking at innovations to determine if they are fair. In short, new gear needs to be reasonably available to everyone.

Beijing swimmers in Speedo LZR racer suits (designed by NASA to reduce drag) won 94% of all races and 98% of all medals, breaking 23 world records and then suits. Was banned from the competition.

Things like swimwear and shoes can feel gradual, but Foster says every little advantage is important when it comes to securing victory and breaking world records.

The difference between gold and silver bronze in 4th place is so small that there is not much technical advantage.

