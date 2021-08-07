Two Innovative Trends in Labor Law Practices: Interview with Larry Bridgesmith-Jurist-Commentary





Lawrina’s PR manager, Inna Ptitsyna, analyzes innovative trends in the field of labor law based on an interview with Larry Bridgesmith, an evangelist of legal innovation …

Labor lawyers like me must change our view of providing valuable solutions to our clients. As a result, you need to learn how to think and act efficiently and rely on technology to support that change.

– Larry Bridgesmith

Innovation is one of the most popular words today because we need to find new solutions to old problems in almost every area. The legal realm, despite its conservatism, needs to adopt a modern approach to problem solving. There are many technical solutions that can help automate a lawyer’s process routine. Nevertheless, the technical solution is still unable to use legal judgment to identify the solution. The work will be carried out by lawyers for a long time in the future.

It’s important to understand that innovation is not about technology. It goes beyond the traditional approach and puts people at the center of the whole process. With this in mind, we can consider two major innovative trends in law. This is explained below.

1. Increase the number of technical solutions to make lawyers more effective.

Legal innovation impacts the provision of labor law services, as it is most likely to be automated on the process side of the work done by lawyers.

-Rally Bridge Smith

Automation of legal proceedings

There are many processes that can automate the role of a lawyer to achieve higher quality with less waste. Here, legal innovation is of paramount importance in facilitating the day-to-day work of labor lawyers with the automation of simple and iterative processes.

Let’s see how the document is generated. The area of ​​document management is where technology can help in great detail and provide the efficiency you need. For example, if a law firm digitizes how it responds to proceedings, allegations of discrimination, or allegations of retaliation, document management technology may propose recommended document content and be subject to review by lawyers. .. They are generated very fast and can simplify the work of a company lawyer. This allows lawyers to monitor the output of the automation and ensure that it is an accurate statement in much less time.

This is another example of how technology can intervene. AI tools can work in real time to identify discriminatory behavior in employment practices and notify the legal department. The Legal Department can work with the HR Department to address the issue before it becomes legally liable. They can only do so if they know that something is not happening as it should be. AI, machine learning, and natural language processing help employers reduce their responsibilities and more actively provide their inclusion and opportunities to people across the spectrum of employees.

More efficient tool integration

Lawyers are trying to improve efficiency through technology because their clients are expecting it. Of course, technology is expanding exponentially rather than linearly. So, as a result, what is happening and what is going on will surprise us with every new development. Law has plenty of room for innovation, as it is one of the most lagging industries in the age of digital transformation.

We all use technology day after day, but we also have to go through a number of different sign-in processes individually. There is no data exchange with most of the tools we use. We recommend that you access all your data from a single sign-in so that you can interoperate between those technologies. Therefore, lawyers do not spend valuable resources switching from one program to another or searching for resources.

For example, Larrys’ DASH.Law provides process tools that help automate legal matters such as transactions and proceedings by creating commonly applicable templates. Then, by starting with a template and modifying the template as needed to meet the needs of a particular problem, lawyers save time and build on their expertise and previous experience. In addition, driven on the blockchain and extended with AI, the tools are constantly looking for process improvements as the data is built. Therefore, you can advise your lawyer where you can save time without sacrificing quality by changing the process. If you can run it more efficiently, you can make it part of the template.

2. Proactively show and improve the value perceived by lawyer clients.

When a lawyer tries to market value rather than time, the client decides what it is worth, not the lawyer and his / her watch.

-Rally Bridge Smith

Being an expert with developed software skills is now more important than ever. The T-shaped methodology (lawyers must have a set of both hard and soft skills) is very popular because lawyers interact a lot with people. Therefore, you need to improve your communication skills and learn the tools of intermediaries. Employment lawyers need to understand the general interests of all employees of the company, not just management. The client of a labor and employment lawyer is the company, not the person who holds the law firm.

You need to learn how to be human-centric and away from hierarchical customer relationships. The most important customer relationship issue is that lawyers sell their time, not the quality of their work. Therefore, it is often beneficial to use a non-automated process. Everything should be reversed. It is important to be open and transparent to our customers. The main thing that needs to be revisited is the value-driven approach. Lawyers need to sell to their clients the value of proposed solutions that help their business, not just working hours. Output, not input, is the client’s preferred approach.

Conclusion

The time is soon when lawyers can no longer make the choice of being inefficient. Clients choose price over fame.

-Rally Bridge Smith

In conclusion, innovation is just beginning to penetrate the realm of labor law. Therefore, it is important not only to find and use advanced technology solutions, but also to change the way lawyers think. Innovation can have a positive impact on lawyers, clients, and their employees, which generally makes the market more competitive. Ultimately, profitability depends on balance.

Inna Ptitsyna is a PR manager for Lawrina, a legal portal that provides free access to US law and builds a community of lawyers.

Larry Bridgesmith is a managing partner of DASH.law and co-founder of a law and innovation program at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. In that position, he also co-founded Music City Legal Hackers. For the past 15 years, he has invested in exploring how legal innovation can help both lawyers and clients.

