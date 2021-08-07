Apex Legends players want to add customizable Deathbox looting to Respawn





Season 10 of Apex Legends may have made a lot of changes to the battle royale of Respond, but it’s been around for years, with many players changing the game’s deathbox plunder menu to developers. I’m asking you to implement the question you’re asking.

There’s a lot that Apex Legends fans have asked developer Respawn to change since the game started, but perhaps all of them have long-standing demands for the ability to further customize the Deathbox looting experience.

While it may seem trivial to some, looting a deathbox can literally accomplish or destroy a match. Replace the armor in time.

The developers have made changes to the Deathbox in the past based on player feedback, but the community is again asking for updates to the menu layout. At the very least, Respawn wants players to be offered a number of different options.

Reddit /’u / clothing_throwaway’ Apex Legends players are again asking for changes to the Deathbox menu.

An Apex Legends fan visited Reddit shortly after the release of Season 10 and expressed yet another request to change the game’s deathbox menu, proposing and launching its own alternative design.

The updated version of the UI has significantly reduced the size of icons for various items such as armor, attachments, and consumables. This saves a lot of space because you can push multiple items into the same section instead of occupying the entire row in the deathbox.

Many of the poster’s fellow legends seemed to agree with their views on the Deathbox menu, and the post received over 13k votes from fellow players. Many answers expressed support for the change, noting how much the visual confusion of the menu was reduced by this mockup.

Deathbox UI Enhancement Suggestions .. What do you think?From Apex Legends

Others have taken a more cautious approach to change. “You can see the new player getting confused. [but] If there may be a system with both [menu options], Then it would be dope, “suggested one player — similar to the existing in-game options for default or compact info prompts.

Some players weren’t completely sold for their exact design, but at least the current detailed breakdown and the almost universal agreement that it would be nice to have the option to switch between smaller but less-explained UI designs. had.

This isn’t the first time a change to the Deathbox menu has been proposed, and the poster referred to another Reddit thread that proposed a similar design change over two years ago.

It’s clear over time whether Respawn has decided to tweak the Deathbox menu further in a future update, but even if players enter the game’s tenth season, the Emergence swing, this topic is Apex Legends. It certainly remains pretty high on the community’s wishlist.

