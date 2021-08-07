Creating the following Spotify: Israeli music school teaches programming





As the concept of innovation becomes more and more important in Israel’s growing high-tech sector, it finds a way to other (less-expected) areas and creates previously unexplored opportunities. One of those areas is the music industry. The Innovation Lab at Ramatoha Sharon’s prestigious Rimon School of Music may sound counter-intuitive at first. What do music (a form of art) have in common with laboratories, usually related to scientific research? Answer: The constant need for innovation in a rapidly changing world.

Nava Swersky Sofer, Head of Innovation Program at Rimon, understands the importance of adaptation. As a former entrepreneur, she has witnessed the power of innovation and trans-genre integration. Sofer joined the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center five years ago and founded a program called IDC Beyond. It aims to connect people from different backgrounds and come up with ideas to answer the challenges of the 21st century.

A year ago, she received an offer from Limon and agreed to lead the school’s innovation program, which was established the previous year.

“This program includes two main pillars,” she says. “The first thing is innovation and entrepreneurship … It starts with an introduction to the entrepreneurship of the first year.” In the second year, students began to participate in what Sofer called a “startup lab” and started up. Learn what accompanies the construction of. The third year of the program, which has not yet begun, allows students to focus on developing their projects more closely and bringing them to life with the help of the second pillar of the program.

According to the company’s website, its pillars are technology and programming, and one of its teachers is a programmer and musician working at Waves Audio, “the world’s largest selection of professional-quality audio plug-ins.”

Students can choose to combine their innovation program with almost any other field of study offered at Limon. This means that ambitious people can become more interested while discovering new, previously unexplored methods.

From the basic introductory course in the first year, students are eventually asked to learn advanced programming and then apply what they have learned in their projects. And while it’s done in a relatively short amount of time, it provides them with a diverse and practical toolkit.

“Look, we’re not going to turn students into programmers, but we’re going to give them an understanding of another language,” says Sofer. “And I don’t just mean a different programming language, I mean a language of the future.”

She is not wrong. Technology, whether we like it or not, is becoming an integral part of the way we experience reality. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that many people today have become completely dependent on technical utilities and will probably shut down without them.

“Most of today’s music is technology-related … to make your own music, you need to at least understand what’s going on,” says Sofer.

And her enthusiastic students seem to agree, pointing out the difficulty of self-promotion in today’s competitive world. “The connection between music and technology makes sense in a world where all musicians are independent,” says Roybelkin, a student at Limon’s Innovation Program.

Belkin says he had no programming knowledge before starting the program, but he felt the urge to promote his ideas in a practical way, “rather than just sitting in my room and playing the guitar.” I did. Two years after he started his research, he aimed to become “Airbnb for music concerts” and made the process of connecting musicians and venues easier and cheaper for everyone involved. Co-founder.

Arteries are a good example of how innovation isn’t just about technology in nature. Rather than waiting for it to magically appear, we need to include networking and opportunity creation. To this end, Sofer ensures that students meet with industry leaders, visit businesses and hear from successful musicians. All of these are intended to give the class a complete understanding of what it means to find a startup.

And while this understanding has been practiced in major music schools around the world in recent years, musical innovation seems to be much slower than in other disciplines. This is especially true for Israel. Although Israel is leading the revolution in a small country, Limon lags behind other major music institutions in the field, such as the Berklee College of Music in Boston and the Florida State University music program.

“Artists and musicians are very focused on the form of their art,” Sofer said when asked why innovation and music took so long to reach a formal educational program. say. “To really open up to what’s there, you need a new kind of encounter with a new kind of people.”

But it’s changing rapidly. Spotify is a prime example. This gives users access to an accessible database of tens of millions of songs. This was imaginary until a few years ago. Beyond that, the app includes an artificial intelligence model that can identify your musical tastes and suggest new songs to your users accordingly. This is a unique technical miracle that didn’t exist on such a large scale a few years ago.

Israeli musicians are now in a hurry to fill the gap and hopefully become the next big entrepreneur in their field. And Sofer is convinced that “the best hasn’t come yet.”

