Google is reportedly planning a new Silicon Valley campus with a hardware center





Google is planning another campus in Silicon Valley, which will include several new centers for hardware products, CNBC reported. According to CNBC, Google has acquired land in northern San Jose, California, and is spending more than $ 389 million to show that its R & D center is included in its preliminary plans.

The campus, called Midpoint, sits between Google’s current Mountain View headquarters and San Jose’s multipurpose campus. Midpoint has five office buildings connected by a pedestrian bridge and is adjacent to three industrial buildings showing that the planning document will act as a hub for the hardware sector, including Nest smart home products. The document also shows that Google is planning a midpoint site since 2018, CNBC reported.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday, but given what executives said recently, a campus with more space dedicated to hardware makes sense. The company’s hardware chief, Rick Osterlow, said Google is ready to start gaining market share in the hardware space. As The Verges Dieter Bohn recently visited Mountain View to take a peek at Pixel 6, Google’s flagship mobile phones have a smaller market share than Apple and Samsung.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/7/22614501/google-new-silicon-valley-campus-hardware-nest-pixel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

