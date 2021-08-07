How to control privacy permissions for each website in Google Chrome





Google continues to add useful and user-friendly features to the popular Chrome browser. The first is the ability to quickly and easily see the privacy permissions granted to the various websites you visit, whether mobile or desktop. With this feature released in the Chrome 92 update, you can simply tap or press a few quick toggles from the URL bar instead of jumping into Chrome flags and settings. Demonstrates that you can easily control these privacy rights per website when using Google Chrome.

How to control website permissions in Google Chrome

You can access these Chrome privacy settings in much the same way for each mobile or desktop site. First, I’ll show you how to do this on mobile. After updating to Chrome 92 (or later), this setting will work whether you’re using an older device or one of the best Android smartphones.

For mobile

This works fine on both Android and iOS.

Tap the lock icon to the left of the web address in the URL bar.[権限]Tap.

Turn the location and sound on / off to your liking.

Please note that this option is not yet available on all websites, at least not yet. I’ve tried it on Android Central, CNN, and other news sites, but it appears on social sites such as Facebook.

You can also enforce this feature by going to the Chrome flag, searching for detectability of page information, and clicking the drop-down menu next to it to enable the setting. Of course, if you do, it’s a good idea to click on Chrome Settings to make sure you’re using the latest version of your browser app.

On the desktop

This feature is finer on the desktop, but it’s also a shortcut to a larger settings page than on mobile. It works on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Click the lock icon to the left of the web address in the URL bar.

Click Site Settings to change your privacy permissions.

Click each relevant drop-down menu to adjust your privacy rights or[権限のリセット]Click.

that’s it! Now you know how to use Google Chrome to control your website’s permissions. This quick setup feature was released in the Chrome 92 update, which also includes additions and enhancements to Chrome actions. Of course, you can take advantage of finer-grained controls to prevent your website from being annoyed by annoying notifications.

