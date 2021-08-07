America still loves the V-8, which swallows the gas. But how long is it?





JennyRisher Car and driver

From the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature states that more than 37,400 species are endangered. Large V-8s on small and unexpected off-road vehicles are not on the ledger, but if so, they are “near-threatened” defined by the Nature Maintenance Association as “near-threatened”. Is expected to be listed as. Or, without continuous safeguards, it would be threatened. The High Horse V-8 includes Land Rover (Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Defender), Jeep (Grand Cherokee, Langlar Bicon 392), Cadillac (CT5-V Black Wing), Lexus (IS500 F Sport), and Dodge (all Hellcat). ), To name a few, apparently not yet extinct. Perhaps they are not endangered. On the car watchlist, the V-8 is healthier than a manual transmission, but roams the land in fewer numbers than before. Can they be reduced to memories like dolphins and Tasmanian tigers on the Janze River, or can they bounce like American bald eagles? What is invading their habitat and what keeps them up for now?

It’s easy to answer that last question: consumers still like them. The 2022 Defender’s 518 horsepower Supercharged 5.0-liter V8 option was “a very customer-driven move,” says Robert Filipovich, director of product planning at Jaguar Land Rover North America. “We knew from both existing fans and new shoppers interested in Defender that there was a strong market potential. I’m not instead of you, but for a while V-8 I’m optimistic to keep watching the activity in the space, but alongside all the other innovative powertrain technologies. “

Lexus Senior Marketing Analyst Richard Hollingsworth missed the last V8 engine in 2014, so his brand was 472 horsepower 5.0 liters in the 2022 IS500 F Sport. It is said that it is equipped with a V8 engine. Our lineup of V-8s, and now some of them, is a factor in that nostalgia, “he says. “This is another sound that comes with the V-8. I love turbochargers, but the V-8 is part of our history and I hope it will continue to do so.”

Car and driver

If everyone loves the V-8 so much, why would you expect to see them disappear? We asked Dodge CEO Tim Kniskiss, who has pushed most of the last decade into all engine bays as much as possible with supercharged Hemis. “We said we’re pretty close to where we can go with ICE innovation. [internal-combustion engine] “Technology,” says Kniskis. This is not always the case due to the very sophisticated combustion chambers such as F1. But when you reach that point, you’ll be in this super-tech and expensive stuff.Cost per kilowatt hour at the same time as technology [of EV batteries] And cost [electric drive modules] It’s down because everyone else in the mainstream goes there. It’s a non-taxable technology that is cost-competitive and can offer significant performance benefits not found in ICE technology. Kuniskis allows customers to choose slower, more expensive large engine vehicles and faster, more affordable electric vehicles (not necessarily electric vehicles) to perform better than otherwise. Often.

But Kuniskis is looking at the bright side. The big gas engine “will not end tomorrow,” he says. “It won’t end early because of government fines. It won’t be abolished because it’s obligatory. Best of all, it’s abolished because it allows us to sell better, faster, and more powerful things. You’ve seen. We’re going to evolve into something better. “

Illustration by Pete Scheskiker and driver

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/features/a37233097/will-v8-engines-go-extinct/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos