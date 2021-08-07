Why the United States Needs Public-Private Partnerships for Digital Infrastructure





The Senate’s proposed infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for broadband, but financial investment alone is not enough to keep the United States at the top. It is important for legislators to go one step further and take advantage of public-private partnerships that benefit society as a whole.

Like investing in post offices and railroads in the early 19th century, building creative public-private partnerships plays an important role in driving innovation and building prosperity not only for Big Tech but also for American families. I will do it. The market is good at creating wealth, but it is unaware of its distribution, so the government needs to step up to the plate quickly. It is important for states, societies and Big Tech to find the right balance of state capabilities to serve us, privacy, prosperity, security and the power to enhance freedom.

In their new book, The Narrow Corridor, Daron Acemoglu, and James Robinson remind us that much of America’s physical infrastructure is built on public-private partnerships. By design, the newly created American state in the early 19th century was a bound Leviathan with very limited ability to accomplish ambitious things. So we had to be creative about building state capabilities through new partnerships with the market.

For example, in the 1800s, mail was carried between real post office locations by private postal companies. The Pacific Railroad Act of 1862 went a step further, with railroad companies giving five square miles of land on each side of the railroad track for every mile it was laid and selling it when the land became valuable. In essence, investors have taken the hassle and risk. These initiatives have gradually strengthened the state’s capabilities while allowing citizens to leverage their infrastructure to generate wealth.

The digital economy is similar in some respects. In principle, Section 230 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 protected the platform from content-related responsibilities while allowing the platform to extend its capabilities, but not much different from the Pacific Railroad Act of 1862. Digital railroads, and content, flow along that rail. Their free land was data and no one was paying attention until their monopoly was established.

For example, Google owns the digital advertising market and at the same time is a seller similar to trading on behalf of the New York Stock Exchange. Why does the digital economy allow it when the financial industry doesn’t accept it? Amazon falls into the same category. Facebook’s algorithms manipulate individuals in toxic ways, possibly increasing depression in teenage girls and causing political polarization. It’s time for change.

Fortunately, the digital railroad has already been assembled in an existing partnership with a private sector, thanks to Section 230. However, unlike capital-intensive and labor-intensive physical infrastructures such as railroads, airports, and construction planes, digital platforms carry the risks inherent in their operations and are worth considering.

The dangers of digital platforms are the risks of large unintended consequences. As a side effect of algorithms designed to maximize engagement, we’ve already glimpsed this on social media, where algorithms influenced election results and turned history without a clear goal for designers.

However, public systems with only one chance cannot tolerate such dangerous and unintended consequences. For example, Blockchain technology that records transactions, error-prone tax department machines, and errors due to illegal arrests by Robocop are unacceptable. As a result, current governance systems have multiple levels of human oversight. But it is neither the future nor an efficient way to build the right kind of national capacity. We need to think about technology for society in new ways.

Several core design principles have emerged from India to think about public digital infrastructure and data rights. Their goal is to keep the purpose and functionality of the platform simple and keep the data private. India leverages Aadhar, an authentication platform designed to verify identities in real time. Payments are considered a common digital utility, as are features that users agree to. How data is used through a platform that acts as a data trustee. For US lawmakers, this kind of public-private partnership is not new, it just requires the physical railroad to be transformed into a digital railroad.

If the state leaves Internet and data governance unregulated, it is likely to be detrimental to both the state and society, with Big Tech being the only winner.

VasantDharis is a professor at NYU Stern School of Business and a graduate research director of the PhD program at New York University Data Science Center.

