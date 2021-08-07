How to edit PDF in Google Docs





Not long ago, you had to own a copy of Adobe Acrobat or edit the PDF using third-party software downloaded from a shaded website. Thankfully, in 2021, editing a PDF in Google Docs is very easy, as long as you pay attention to the formatting of the images.

Google search for “How to edit a PDF in Google Docs” and you’ll see sponsored ads and articles marketing Chrome applications to help you get the job done. Many of these apps are free and useful, but most people are reluctant to download something from an unknown developer.

But instead, instead of risking the unknown, you can edit the PDF directly in the document. With just a few clicks, you can start editing right away. However, you need to be careful about the format, especially for images. When you’re done, you can export the document as a PDF.

Sounds easy. I thought the same thing and made it too complicated in my head for days, so let me show you that it’s really easy. Also, if you’re not a fan of Google Docs, check out our guide to editing PDFs in Microsoft Word.

How to upload PDF to Google Drive

1. If you are using Google Chrome[新しいタブを開く]Click, then in the upper right corner near the avatar[Googleアプリ]Click on the box[Googleドライブ]Choose.

(Image credit: Future)

2. When Google Drive opens, drag and drop the PDF file into your cloud storage folder.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Right-click on the PDF file. When the pop-up window appears,[プログラムから開く]Select and[Googleドキュメント]Choose.

(Image credit: Future)

4. It will take some time for the PDF to be converted to an editable Google Doc, but once opened you can start editing.

(Image credit: Future)

5. When you’re done editing, share by email or go to the upper left corner of the document[ファイル]Select and[ダウンロード]Select[PDFドキュメント]Select to download. Send the edited PDF to your computer.

(Image credit: Future)

Just like editing a PDF in Word, you need to check the format. PDFs with many images can cause formatting issues. Also, be aware that depending on how you format the original document, you may experience formatting issues with text-rich PDFs.

But that’s it! You can now edit the PDF to add or remove information and then save it again as a PDF.

