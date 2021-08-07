How British companies are leading the global education and technology revolution





The growth of the UK education and engineering sector is stronger than ever.

According to data released by the Digital Economy Council last year, the US education and engineering industry is one of Europe’s fastest growing industries, with a target value of over 3.4 billion by mid-2021. I am. However, while this growth is widely reported, the UK is probably less well known for its global stage.

Industry pioneer

Home to more than 1,000 educational technology and start-ups, the UK is a highly innovative space where many of the most exciting new learning tools and technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are being pioneered. .. And as providers around the world compete to offer the “second best”, they are increasingly looking to the UK for inspiration.

This year’s list of finalists for the BETT Awards reveals why edtech in the UK is at that moment. From platforms like Little Bridge, a secure online EAL community, to handwriting apps like Kaligo and WriQ, to parental night software School Cloud, the UK is a hive of educational technology ingenuity. And this creativity has attracted the attention of investors around the world.

According to a recent report by Robert Walters, the UK is attracting almost half of all education and engineering investment in Europe. One of the main drivers behind this is AR, which has driven over 70% overall growth over the past year alone. To meet the demand for new learning experiences, AR’s popularity is undoubtedly accelerated by COVID-19. But even before the pandemic, some of the world’s largest providers were beginning to notice British innovation.

Maximize classroom skills

One such immersive pioneer was Phil Birchinall, the founder of Manchester-based company Inspyro. Former teacher Phil founded Inspyro in 2010 after realizing that the school wasn’t making the most of technology. Phil says I wanted to create software and apps that encourage teachers to create what they call “awesome” moments and translate them into some meaningful educational outcomes.

Inspyro, an early British immersive provider, quickly became synonymous with high-quality VR and AR experiences and was acquired by Discovery Education in August 2019.

It’s no longer considered just a glamorous gimmick, but now educators around the world are immersive technology that transforms learning and broadens student horizons, especially when normal life is restricted. I am aware of power. Immersive is rapidly gaining ground in other industries, and the UK sector is ready for exponential growth this year. The acquisition of Oxford-based AR display developer Wave Optics for $ 500 million in May boosted the UK’s reputation as a global AR / VR innovator.

Diverse influences of Edtech

Back in the classroom, it’s not just the UK’s immersive reality providers that are talking about. Some of the best leadership and management solutions on the market are in the UK, and software providers such as IMP (budget) and SCOMIS (managed reporting) are both leading a real step change in how schools manage and process data. Candidate for the BETT Award.

The same applies to evaluation. Following the acquisition of Inspyro by Discovery Educations 2020, another UK-based company, Spiral, was acquired. Spiral, an interactive learning platform that teachers can use for rapid assessment, collaboration, and flipped classroom activities, has been integrated into the Discovery Educations Digital Learning Platform as part of a recent enhancement to the service. Facilitating learning is more important than ever, wherever it is done, and education and engineering in the UK is more than a challenge. Platforms like Bramble are transforming virtual tutoring for older students with state-of-the-art technology that allows teachers and students to talk, sketch, and share resources in real time between devices. increase.

The fact that both Inspyro and Spiral were originally founded by teachers is another interesting angle to the English story. Many of the UK’s most innovative educational technology companies have teachers in control. And for Nina Iles, head of edtech at the British Education Supplier Association (BESA), this is the secret to their success.

The unspoken story is really about the partnership between pedagogy and technology, Nina explains. The classroom is where magic happens. Training is important here as it is the way teachers use tools at their fingertips to achieve true innovation. Not surprisingly, British companies are waging a wave of the global education and engineering revolution. Their innovation solves the problems of real teachers.

