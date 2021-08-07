Amp is Indy’s latest elevated food hall – Indianapolis Monthly





Fourteen shipping containers, painted in bright turquoise, green, orange and pink, are arranged in a colorful grid across the polished concrete floor of the former Service Bay. Their corrugated exoskeleton has a cheerful restaurant brand and a handwritten menu. Their internal organs shine with a refrigerated case and a tidy metal countertop. Retro pop music (imagine Billy Idol’s Mony Mony) bounces off high ceilings, and when a customer sitting on a metal stool eats a pork bowl and buffalo indie salad, the sound of Tibetan bustling food court is amplified. Will be done. Prominently displayed above an open steel container left empty for live entertainment, the three gleaming capital letters are a cool acronym perfect for AMPA in this artisan market at the edge of IUPUI. Reminds everyone that they are having a precious lunch time at.

Simply squint in the direction of the concrete block walls and the steel support beams to see the traces of the industrial space that was previously here. The Indianapolis Water Company once used 40,000 square feet of these cave-like garages. The floor was partitioned for service vehicles and remained covered with deep pock. Craig Baker, concept developer and general manager, washed the car in the bathroom and nodded in the direction of an airport-style toilet suite that now resembles an industrial-chic conference room.

When Baker first stepped into the gaping open mau of this structure, he saw that possibility. A chef and consultant (especially Local Eatery & Pub from his own farm to bar top), who opened 31 restaurants during his career, incorporated shipping containers into his design and proposed the concept to AMP’s parent, the 16 Tech Innovation District team. Did. Inspired by equally epic projects like the entire interconnected mall of downtown Las Vegas container parks, shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. Baker’s idea involved arranging containers in random blocks so that the openings pointed in different directions. Visitors need to roam around the building, capture the entire spread, turn the corner, and explore between the containers before deciding where to stop for lunch. Baker wanted a winding and interactive place like Mr. Rogers Neighbor Hood, rather than an ergonomic shopping mall, Food Court, Fast Food Theater in the Round. When people come in, this forces them to engage in the entire space, he says.

I feel like the Baker Plan is working. After its quiet opening in June, AMP is in the first stages of deployment and will eventually accommodate more than 20 food vendors, including a full-service restaurant carved into the corner of the open concept market. The room is fixed by the Hiatus Bar (operated by the owner of the Fountain Squares Hi-Fi music venue). The draft list emphasizes ash and elmsiders, in addition to lagers and ales from several local breweries. Indie seafood legend Kathy Jones claims to spot her waterway fish market, an ice counter adorned with tuna, snappers, mussels, crabs, and a variety of Hawaiian open leaffish. She leads some sweet Florida hogfish and has worked with the same Alaskan fisherman for six years, ensuring a stable supply of salmon. Jones is also working with fellow vendor Andres BBQ & Seafood to offer what you can buy.

In April, Turchettis Salumeria owner George Turkette founded Frankies Pizza Parlor, AMP’s first food counter, to sell jumbo New York-style slices. There are standard pepperoni and mushroom pizzas, but a must-have order is a crispy capocolo royale topped with cold marble Italian pork cuts, pineapple pickles and small red onion flowers. Combine with locally made chef Oyace OG Garlic Trap Buddha and a soft, warm garlic knot dripping with salted caramel milkshakes.

Indy Roaster Tinker Coffee operates a satellite café here, conveniently located near the Circle City Suites pastry line. However, many tenants are new restaurant owners. For example, Joanna Wilson of Punkins Pies, who works with edible glitter and chocolate-soaked fruits rendered like jewels, and Liza Christian, owner of Boba & Everything. Hunter-gatherers attacked a herd of mothers in a PB & J factory experiment with marshmallow fluff, Biskov cookie butter, crushed nuts, and chunky fruit jam. Yamarama Delicatessen offers elaborate and easy-to-carry items such as brunch biscuits and sandwiches pushed into the focaccia of the house. AMP will also be the site of Melon Kitchens Restaurant Accelerator, a ghost kitchen that helps local black chefs succeed in their business.

There is an on-site urban agriculture program and space for producers to sell their products. The goal is that restaurants attacked by COVID-19 are ready to make a fresh start and their purses to help diners open their minds.

