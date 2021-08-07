Trouble with Google’s DeepMind.Technician refuses office





Insider learned that DeepMind founder and Google VP Mustafa Suleyman’s investigation was conducted after years of internal complaints.

This is a copy of the leaked email that DeepMind sent to staff about everything.

Technicians don’t want to go back to the office

When startup Workato reopened its Mountain View office on June 15, no one appeared, even though workers overwhelmingly said in an investigation that they wanted to come back. The company had to create safety tracking technology to reassure workers.

This is an extreme example of a larger trend. Many tech companies are in the new reality of workers calling shots over being at home and coming in.

New MBA graduates need to rethink their venture jobs.

Silicon Valley Venture Capital says: “It’s a bad career choice.”

A GenZ VC has told Insiders that a policy banning angel investment has hurt their careers, despite $ 210,000 in compensation.

Bill Eichen is a general partner of Driven Capital and has not adopted a new MBA.Courtesy of driving capital frustration with Amazon

The relationship between Amazon and its cloud partners is incredibly tense, Insider told Insider.

Amazon delivery drivers say there is a “huge war” between them and the company because they are struggling to achieve package quotas.

Analysts want to go shopping on Google Cloud

Google Cloud has the potential to take over rivals AWS and Microsoft in many acquisitions, especially big ones. Here’s what analysts want you to buy:

Calling Uber may be easier

Insider has exclusive data suggesting that Uber is starting to fix driver supply issues.

21 software developers transforming the tech industry

From strong CTOs to up-and-coming coders, these are the people who reinvent Silicon Valley.

