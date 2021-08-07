China’s technology crackdown and slowing growth lead to a nasty outlook





A man passing by a bank’s electronic bulletin board showing the Hong Kong stock index on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong on August 2, 2021.

Vincent You / Associated Press

Investors need to worry about recent crackdowns on many of China’s stock market superstars. They need to be more worried about what the crackdown is saying about countries that are slowing growth.

Online retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. From to ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., the rapid movement of Chinese regulators and courts to cruelly curb the power of many of the most innovative companies has upset shareholders. Caused concern. About Beijing’s shift agenda.

But the simplest explanation is based on the idea that most of the crackdown is in response to China’s slowdown in growth. This is a development that prompted Beijing to reassert its control of the economy.

The story continues under the ad

After the golden age of regular expansion of economic production by about 10% a year from 1990 to 2010, China has returned to more normal levels in the last decade and is well on its way to a further slowdown. .. The rapidly aging population, questionable economic models, and growing international tensions are several factors that help put a brake on the country’s long-term growth potential.

So far, a favorable comparison between the eruption of government stimulus and the lows of the recession of last year’s COVID-19 crisis has masked these trends. According to observers, they should be more prominent later this year.

Mark Williams, chief Asian economist at Capital Economics, said in this week’s webinar that China’s economy will slow significantly for the rest of 2021.

He predicted two very different half-years. In the first three months of this year, the Chinese economy surged at a record annual rate of 18.3%, boosted by stimulating spending and flattered by a good comparison with the depth of the previous year. Due to the same factors, China’s production continued to move forward at an still enthusiastic 7.9% pace from April to June.

In contrast, Williams warned that the economy would grow very little in the second half of this year and could even shrink. He predicted that the direct causes would be a decline in fiscal stimulus from Beijing and a new wave of coronavirus infections caused by delta mutants.

But even after these issues have diminished, China is unlikely to return to a glorious era, Williams added. He predicts that growth will drop to about 2% annually over the next decade.

Others have a modest outlook as well. They secure most of their responsibilities to economic strategies that emphasize other forms of state-led investment at the expense of infrastructure construction, real estate development, heavy industry, and a more market-oriented consumer-centric approach.

The story continues under the ad

Rural poverty remains a problem, especially as Matthew Klein, publisher of the global economic overshoot newsletter, states that the Chinese government has long preferred flashy capital investment over providing public services. It has become.

He argues that the biggest gains from China’s top-down approach are already happening. If so, the impact is worrisome. Economists once assumed that China’s standard of living would one day approach that of the United States, following the patterns set by Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. It doesn’t seem to be such a safe bet anymore.

On the eve of the pandemic, China’s average income was just under a quarter of US levels, Klein said. Klein said this week that the convergence of living standards in China and those in developed countries has been suspended (or stopped?). From this point of view, the correct comparison for China could be Brazil, Mexico and the Soviet Union, rather than Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Michael Pettis, a professor of finance at Peking University, has warned for years about the limits of China’s economic model. By curbing workers’ incomes, encouraging savings and directing savings at state-owned banks to the heavily needed infrastructure, Beijing was surprisingly rapid in the early stages of its opening to global commerce in the 1990s. I was able to achieve growth. The problem is that once the infrastructure is built, the rewards from that strategy diminish.

Other countries following similar strategies, especially Japan and South Korea, have rebalanced their economies for household consumption, away from the construction of highways, rail systems and airports. To do the same, Pettis calculates that China will have to raise its GDP household share from about 50 percent of its current level to at least 70 percent.

Beijing has long wanted this, but with limited success, despite a decade of trials, Pettis wrote in the Financial Times last year.I have few suggestions yet [Chinese Communist] The party is actively working on the institutional impact of the large-scale wealth transfer from local governments and elites to households.

The story continues under the ad

The ambiguity of national leadership is reflected in the ambiguous dual-circulation strategy announced last year. This strategy advocates the promotion of China’s personal consumption (internal circulation), which helps reduce China’s dependence on foreign trade, while at the same time discouraging other countries from engaging in a trade war with China worldwide. We are encouraging the promotion of manufacturing in China (external circulation).

What does that really mean? In a speech of April last year, Xi Jinping Jintao of China, adding that although the digital economy has paid lip service to the country is booming, is a real economy foundation, it is not possible to abandon the various manufacturing industry rice field.

He left little doubt where his affection was. We need to maintain and strengthen our advantage over the entire production range in areas such as high-speed rail, power equipment, new energy and telecommunications equipment, strengthening our dependence on China for our international production chain and strengthening it. The goal is to form various measures. Deterrence against foreigners who artificially cut off supply to China.

A recent crackdown on China’s US-listed tech companies further clarifies Mr. Xis’ intentions. His regulatory attacks on superstars such as online retailer Alibaba, ride-hailing giant Didi, food delivery services, and the private education sector have made Xis’s priorities maximize growth and encourage innovation. It suggests that it is not about doing so, but about maintaining control of the country’s economy.

Williams of Capital Economics said the government does not like the center of alternative power.

Beijing seems willing to shift its resources to a sector where China can become independent, even in slow-growing industries. Online games will not help China’s strategic position in 10 to 20 years, Williams said. However, strong manufacturing capacity is possible.

The story continues under the ad

Countries want to protect themselves from international pressure, demonstrating an increasingly cold relationship with Washington. It may also reflect how increasing demographic pressure is fostering a sense of vulnerability.

China’s fertility rate has plummeted in recent decades. This is mainly due to the one-child policy from 1979 to 2016. This policy has given China a great boost from the booming demographics of the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. The proportion of young dependents is declining.

Currently, the downsides are becoming apparent. According to last year’s census, China’s working-age population (16-59 years old) fell by a staggering 40 million between 2010 and 2020.

Sure, the total workforce remains large at 880 million, but the shrinking pool of potential employees means it’s difficult for the country to approach the growth rate of 10 years ago. To do.

The good news for Canadian investors is that China’s slowdown in the second half of this year will have a limited impact on recovery in other regions, as Canada is not a major source of non-industrial commodities, according to Capital Economics. about it.

But the slowing Chinese economy is questioning the gospel of investing in emerging markets. People who buy stocks in emerging markets usually buy based on the strongest growth likely to occur outside the developed world. For China, it now seems like a long shot.

The story continues under the ad

Be smart with your money. Use the Globe Investor newsletter to deliver the latest investment insights directly to your inbox three times a week. Sign up today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/inside-the-market/article-chinas-tech-crackdown-slowing-growth-add-up-to-a-troubling-outlook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos