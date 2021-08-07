3 High Tech Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now





Companies that are successful in combining healthcare and technology need to be at the top of the investor’s shopping list at this time, especially considering how the medical technology industry is expected to grow in the future. The global epidemic has forced healthcare providers to adopt new tools, and the aging of the world’s population has increased the demand for breakthrough treatments, making it attractive for investors to explore medical technology stocks. There are many opportunities.

Things are going very fast in terms of changes in the healthcare industry, and harmonizing with the businesses driving innovation can lead to good portfolio performance. Adding stocks to companies that are poised to disrupt the industry and outperform in the long run can be a very wise move. That’s why we have prepared the following list of the three tech healthcare stocks we currently buy. Let’s take a closer look below.

When it comes to surgery, human error has long been a factor to consider before a patient gets under a knife. Thanks to Intuitive Surgical and its innovative technology, it can change rapidly. The company has developed a fascinating robotic surgery system called Da Vinci. This allows surgeons to perform a wide range of surgeries faster and more accurately. According to the company’s website, Intuitive Surgical’s goal is to make surgery for surgeons, patients, and their families more effective, less invasive, and easier. This is definitely a cause worth supporting.

The stock was very strong in 2021 and has risen by more than 24% year-to-date. The company reported second-quarter earnings to inform investors that Da Vinci’s procedures are increasing again around the world. This is great to see after the amount of selective procedures has been affected by a pandemic. In the second quarter, the company confirmed that da Vinci procedures around the world increased 68% year-on-year and 328 da Vinci Surgical Systems increased 84% year-on-year. Second-quarter revenue was also impressive, up 72% year-on-year to $ 1.46 billion. Finally, the company announced a 3: 1 stock split that could attract more investors in the future.

Edwards Life Sciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)

Did you know that cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world? Edwards Life Sciences is a global leader in medical innovation in structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, which is a major reason to consider adding a stake in Edwards Life Sciences. The company’s heart valve systems and repair products help save lives around the world and are widely regarded as the gold standard in the medical community. As mentioned earlier, as the world’s population ages, the demand for state-of-the-art medical devices that can be used to treat critical conditions increases. In short, Edwards Lifesciences is in the right position for growth over the next decade or more.

The company’s sales fell sharply last year due to the COVID-19 turmoil, but the vaccine seems to be recovering steadily this year as vaccines give people the confidence to pursue this type of procedure again. is. Edwards Life Sciences reported sales growth of $ 1.4 billion, up 49% in the second quarter, raising its 2021 sales guidance from $ 5.2 billion to $ 5.4 billion. This will allow investors to increase their trust in the company in the future. With a strong balance sheet, steady R & D spending, and products that have a positive impact on the lives of heart disease patients around the world, this tech healthcare stock is a great addition to our long-term portfolio. prize.

Another quality name at the forefront of healthcare innovation is Medtronic, one of the world’s largest medical device companies. The company has an overwhelming market share in areas such as core heart devices, spinal products, insulin pumps and neuromodulators, making it an attractive choice in this area. Investors should also be intrigued that Medtronic’s powerful pipeline of new products could lead to an even stronger position in the medical device space. The company plans to launch new products such as Micra AV, a renal denervation program, along with the Hugo robot-assisted surgery platform, which could be a major growth driver in the future.

Medtronic is also worth a look at this time as selective procedures are beginning to recover. This directly leads to an increase in the company’s profits. Income investors will love this stock as Medtronic offers investors a dividend yield of 1.97% and is a dividend aristocrat with dividend growth for 43 consecutive years. Finally, the company announced that it has reached a final agreement to acquire sinus implant manufacturer IntersectENT for $ 1.1 billion. The acquisition should be considered positive given how Medtronic’s exposure to otolaryngological devices will be enhanced and its product portfolio will be improved.

