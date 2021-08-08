“The right place, the right time”: NB couples help save fawns trapped in fences-New Brunswick





New Brunswick couple, fawn, Fredericton police response, bolt cutter.

It may sound like a weird combination, but all that was needed to ensure a happy ending was a quartet.

It all started on Thursday night. Sean Barrett and his girlfriend Candice Fraser were driving on Route 105 north of Fredericton while picking up new fish for the aquarium.

“I was indulging in a kind of fantasy and looking out the window. I happened to notice the deer upside down and found it strange,” says Barrett. A deer got caught in the fence. “

So the couple pulled out into the Salvation Army parking lot and began looking for it.

Eventually, Barrett found a toddler deer.

“It didn’t look good. Maybe I had a broken leg and a cut,” he says. “Because I was caught, the fur was missing just by hitting it.”

“We evaluated the situation and tried to remove it from the fence, but we had no luck,” says Fraser. “Then it was like a panic,’How do you help it?'”

They stuck too tightly on the fence and there was little they could do.

The fawn stayed on Sean Barrett’s lap until help arrived.Courtesy: Candice Fraser

So they asked the Salvation Army if they had a wire cutter or bolt cutter, but it didn’t help.

But that just happened, two Fredericton police officers identified by the military as Cst. Blood Street and Cadet Anderson happened to be in the area on an unrelated phone call.

Fortunately, they had a bolt cutter on the patrol vehicle and were able to help.

“Thankfully, I had a bolt cutter that helped me pull it out at the right time when someone appeared,” says Fraser.

Barrett rode on a fawn and stopped running because the nearby highway had been cut off.

Despite concerns, Barrett says, “After we cut it out, it worked well on all four legs.”

The fawn curled up on his lap and stayed there until a member of the Natural Resources Department arrived.

“Most of the time I was sitting there was pretty calm,” he says. “”[It] I was a little relaxed and knew I must be getting help. “

He shared a photo of the encounter online.

“There was a big reaction on social media that I didn’t expect,” he says. “My dad did a little work because I didn’t shoot it at all. He said,” People ate something like that and you didn’t even shoot it. ” did. “

“I wanted to take it home to talk with one and one pet, but I can’t,” he laughed.

Later, a DNR officer arrived with a kennel, examined Barrett for the fawn and released it nearby, saying, “Hopefully I’ll meet my mother again.”

The couple was relieved to be able to save the fawn.

“Being an outdoor man for nearly 30 years is one thing I never think of again,” says Barrett.

