What You Need to Know About Starting an Online Furniture Business — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Home decor and furniture are arguably some of the most popular areas of e-commerce today.

Furniture and decorations can be difficult to procure locally. Even if you purchase the item directly, it will tend to take longer to ship.

When you buy an item online, you can read other people’s reviews and ship the item directly to your home.

Of course, if you’re thinking of a home decor or furniture business, it’s not as simple as it seems at first. You must consider the safety and quality of the furniture and decorations you sell.

Not selling safe furniture, as it highlights stories like IKEA dressers and recent Wal-Mart bar stool recalls, not only endanger customers and reputation, but are also legal issues. You may face.

You also need to procure furniture that ships quickly and looks like what people expect.

Another drawback?

There is a lot of competition. You are competing with major furniture and decoration retailers and small businesses like Wayfair.

If you know the risks and still feel ready to start, here are some of the important things you need to know about starting an online furniture business.

Design, resell, build, or manufacture?

The biggest question you have to ask yourself is what type of furniture and business model you use.

If you are a furniture maker, that’s a simple answer. Becoming a furniture maker is not an easy task, you can only expand your business to the point where you can build it reasonably. You also need technical skills.

Another option is to design the items and work with the manufacturer to make them happen.

This allows you to differentiate yourself from your competitors, but at the same time you have to invest a lot of time and money in advance, and you may not get a positive return on that investment.

Being a curator and reseller is another model. You may look for unique and unique items from other sellers, and you can include them on your site. The subcategory for this model is vintage, antique, or second-hand resale.

The simplest and cheapest option is drop shipping, at least initially. You don’t have to store or ship items when you go to the drop shipping route. You can find the brands you want to work with and they will be shipped directly to your customers.

Of course, for this to work, you need to be able to rely on a dropshipping partner.

Building a brand

When I try to do everything on any online retail platform, it doesn’t work.

Instead, it’s important to try to identify the niche.

For example, some brands have succeeded in selling only sofas. Others are focusing on specific times and decorative styles such as mid-century modern.

When deciding on a niche, you can make decisions based on the following categories:

Item Types / Applications: You may want to focus solely on outdoor items and accessories. Office furniture is now another popular niche, as so many people are still working from home.

Products: This idea includes dining furniture, bar stools, lighting and more.

Style: As mentioned earlier for mid-century, other styles that can build a niche are minimalist or modern farmhouses.

Target Customers: High-end clients, people living in tight spaces, or perhaps young families may be looking to buy your product.

Choice of e-commerce platform

The e-commerce platform is the core technology of your business, regardless of the products or models you sell. An e-commerce platform is software that allows you to seamlessly manage your website, sales, operations, and marketing.

Here are some things to consider when choosing a platform:

Budget: You can build your first e-commerce site for free, or you can spend thousands of dollars or more. It’s up to you to decide what you can use and what you are willing to pay.

Depending on your technical skills, you may be able to completely design your site yourself. Some of the other details you include in your budget are security, maintenance, licensing, and monthly hosting costs.

Products: How many products are you planning? If you have many product pages, or if you need a scalable business, you don’t want to face SKU limitations.

Can you grow: The purpose of starting a business is almost always to grow, so you should choose a platform that is easy to scale. Cloud hosting solutions tend to be the most flexible and scalable.

E-commerce platforms to consider include Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

Shopify is great because it’s an easy-to-use all-in-one solution. BigCommerce tends to be suitable for sellers who make large transactions. The most important advantage of WooCommerce is the ability to add a shopping cart to your current WordPress site.

Furniture and decorative photos

Once your site is up and running, you need to consider your photos.

This is one of the restrictions when doing drop shipping. You will need to order samples of all products or use the stock photos of our affiliated partners.

Home decor and furniture are very visual and it must be taken into account in your photos.

If you have something to bring and take a picture, keep in mind that the scale is probably one of the most important things you can tell your audience.

People don’t look at the measurements or actually understand them when shopping, so we need to help them understand what the work looks like in terms of size and scale.

Is this all you need to know for a successful online home decor or e-commerce business?

Absolutely not.

Like starting any other online business, it’s a big job. That said, the steps and tips above will help you get started and point in the right direction.

