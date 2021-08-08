This Genshin Impact player used glitches and an “ice bridge” to break into a new zone over a 7-hour period.





Genshin Impact’s new Inazuma Zone is a breathtaking Japanese-style archipelago full of misty mountains and magical forests. However, this zone is for high-level players only and requires Adventure Rank 30 to reach it. This requires new players to play dozens of hours of casual play. If you’re down and dying to see lightning, Redditor dezeadmf has found an exploit that allows anyone to explore zones, fight monsters, and perform world quests. catch? It may take up to 7 hours to pull it off.

Since the release of Inazuma a few weeks ago, Genshin Impact Subreddit has been obsessed with trying to get there by extraordinary means. Players are typically AR 30 and must complete all main story quests in the Mondostadt and Ryue regions. This will automatically open the lightning bolt and unlock a new set of quests that will allow you to move between the lightning bolt and the mainland at high speed. However, Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG with no loading screen between regions, so curious players decided to reach the lightning bolt without using fast travel.

The Genshin Impact Elemental Magic System allows players to influence the world in cool ways with a variety of spells, including using cryomagic to freeze water. When Inazuma was launched, players teamed up and spelled using Cryo’s spells to carefully build an ice bridge between the three islands of Riyue, Mondostadt, and Inazuma. With the cooperation of four players, we were able to finish the trip in about 20 minutes, but the developers of Genshin Impact were thinking one step ahead. If players get too close to the lightning bolt, they will be the target of a rapid lightning strike (talk, believe me) and will kill you as soon as you stand still for a second or two. The player found a way to continue bridging the ice, but when he hit the loading screen, he returned to where he started and punted. How cruel.

The community’s dream of “walking” to lightning seemed unfulfilled until dezeadmf found a way by repeatedly disconnecting the internet while swimming the last few miles to lightning. They even posted their video exploring the first island of Inazuma, but there was only Adventure Rank 9 to prove that it could be done.

“Ice bridge until you arrive [thunderstorm], “Dezeadmf explained in their post. “Then, pause the game in Paimon menu and disconnect the internet. Unpause and swim for 10-15-20 seconds (depending on your device). Then pause again and turn on the internet. increase. [connection] Disconnect for 3-5 seconds.Then swim again [for] A few seconds etc. “

By turning off the internet for a few seconds at a time, the Genshin Impact client thinks the player has encountered a lag spike and is unlikely to be immediately disconnected from the world. In this state, swimming does not deplete stamina and lightning strikes do not cause damage. Most importantly, the loading screen is not triggered to force the player to return to where he started on the mainland.

Sounds relatively easy, but dezeadmf says it took about 7 hours due to multiple failures, even though the thunderstorm surrounding the lightning could be reached in about 20 minutes. “Good luck to those who have the patience to do it,” they wrote.

What’s fascinating is that while dezeadmf couldn’t accept Inazuma’s main story quest, everything was automatically adjusted to level, allowing him to complete side quests and fight monsters. .. And now they have unlocked one of the fast move points so they can teleport between lightning at any time.

This is one way to reach the new zone. If you want to do things the right way, there is a guide that covers all the steps you need to take.

Thank you, polygon.

