You can also add a membership card with Google Pay.Method is as follows

With Google Pay, you can make purchases using your smartphone. Not only can you save your credit card details, but you can also save your loyalty and membership card.

Google Pay can save membership cards

The Google Pay service allows you to save your membership and loyalty cards, so you can enjoy your membership benefits even if you leave your actual card at home.

First, download Google Pay from the Play Store and make sure you’re downloading the latest version, not the older version, according to PCMag.

After signing up, tap the card icon in the upper right corner of the Payments section. If stored in your account, the icon will appear as a credit card. At the bottom of the phone screen[カードを追加]Choose.

From the drop-down menu[忠誠]Tap. Find and select the facility to which the card belongs. According to How to Geek, the camera viewfinder is activated and scans the barcode on your membership card.

As soon as the card is added, the barcode will be displayed and ready for scanning. Google Pay also shows your business details below the barcode.

To use your membership card with Google Pay[支払い]Simply tap the card shortcut in the section and select a card.

Remittance via Google Pay

In addition to paying with Google Pay, you can also send money to people. According to Business Insider, anyone with a verified Google Pay account can send money immediately.

To do this, open the Google Pay app on your smartphone and[支払い]Make sure the tab is open. In the People option at the top of the Payment section, tap Find a payer.

There are various ways you can find the person you want to pay for. You can scan the person’s personal Google Pay code by tapping “Scan QR Code”.

You can also search for your name, email address, and phone number at the top of the screen. If the person has a Google Pay account, that person will be displayed. If you do not have an account, you will be given the option to invite.

If you have a valid Google Pay account, tap your name from the results and a messenger-like screen will pop up automatically.At the bottom[支払い]Tap to start sending money.

Enter the amount you want to transfer and you can add notes as needed. When you’re done, select the blue checkmark on the screen.

A confirmation message will appear allowing you to choose a different payment method if desired. If that person isn’t on your contact list, Google will let you know so you can add them for easier transactions in the future.

The transfer process takes a few seconds. When completed, Google Pay will notify you of the amount sent and when the process ended.

The transfer will be displayed on the messenger screen with the payee.

