Kerbal Space Program will not get any more major updates





Image: Squad

Earlier this week, after a decade of updates and development, the makers of the Kerbal Space Program officially announced that the studio would stop the sustainable development of the game. The studio will focus on the Kerbal Space Program 2.

The original Kerbal Space Program was released in 2011. When it was first released, it was a strange space playset, not a game. KSP allows players to build and fly (and collide) their own rocket ships using realistic physics. Developer Squad has released the first public version of the game on its own website. Over the last decade, the game has been updated dozens, dozens, and dozens of times. It has also been ported to more platforms such as Steam and various consoles.

On August 3rd, Squad announced the latest update to KSP on Steam. This new 1.12.2 update fixes over 90 bugs and new features such as locking against rotation of docking nodes. This allows the auto strut to pass through the docked node. Whatever that means, it’s in the game right now.

However, Squad used this Steam announcement to confirm that it would stop actively developing KSPs.

We may release minor patches as needed, but we posted Squad on Steam. Use this patch to officially complete the 1.12 update and continued development of the original KSP. Development of KSP2.

G / O media may receive fees

Most of the comments below the post are positive, celebrating the longevity of the original game and sharing excitement for the next sequel.

Kerbal Space Program 2 was announced at Gamescom in 2019. It is published by the Private Division and developed by the Squad and Intercept games. It will be released in 2022 after some suspicious behind-the-scenes shaking and delays.

Until then, you can buy and play the original game. It’s possible that no more major updates have been made, but it’s possible that the month hasn’t been reached yet. Don’t feel sick. I didn’t even reach the moon with KSP. Maybe now is my chance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/10-years-after-release-development-on-kerbal-space-pro-1847442884 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos