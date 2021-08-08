Google Search Mastery Course: Find Answers 10x Faster





explanation

In today’s information age, there is a lot of information. Finding the right information at the right time is an important skill to stay ahead of the crowd and create talent and genius. If you want to stay ahead of others, you have to be familiar with Google search.

If you’re frustrated browsing the internet crazy, jumping from this browser tab to another, or opening hundreds of tabs in your browser to find the right answer for your requirements. Is in the right place. In this course, the creator of this course, Yogash himself, experienced all of this, came up with an optimized, efficient and effective method through months of analysis, and mastered Google search or Google skills. It will take you on a fun and practical journey to learn.

After watching this course, you will be able to:

Optimize the way you query Google search.

Creating clean and effective Google search queries will give you 10x faster answers.

Experience the power and confidence in finding answers and solving problems.

Learn a lot [50+] Google Advanced Search Techniques.

Clarity of how to use these techniques in real-world use cases

From the beginning, you’ll learn how Google Search works and how content on the Internet is indexed by Google. Say goodbye to boring tutorials and courses with rambling instructors and useless theories!

In the next 2.5 hours or more, you’ll learn all the gist of Google search queries.

How Google Search Works and Organize Data on the Web

How the Google search algorithm works internally to find relevant search results.

How to query google search

Things to be aware of when querying Google search

Google search query operator

How to frame a Google search query using multiple query operators together

Best practices to follow during Google search queries

Understand Google search results and extract 360 degree information

Techniques for quickly finding exactly what you are looking for.

Advanced Google search technology

Search by all these words-AND operator

Search for any of these words-or operator

Find this word exactly-exact match operator

Do not search for any of these words-exclude operators

Search on one particular site.

You can search without remembering the exact keyword.

Search in a specific country | Find the country where people are talking.

Use Google Scholar to get real information and advice.

Explore and learn what the world is searching for on Google Trends.

Get all patent information instantly from the Worldwide Patent Region Office using Google Patents.

Use Google Books to quickly search your books from Google Books databases around the world.

How to search your phone if you misplace it and how to protect your data if you lose it using Google Search.

Turn off Google Search Intelligence while searching using the organic search, verbatim feature.

Monitor new and interesting content on the web with Google Alerts

Find the definition of a word | Find the etymology of a word.

Search for a specific file type.

Search only within the URL of the web page.

Target the search only to the title or body of the web page.

Search on social media platforms.

Search by hashtag.

Search for products with a specific price.

Search within the numerical range with Google search.

Find a service near you.

Find the weather anywhere in the world.

Find the weather forecast anywhere in the world.

You can quickly find time anywhere in the world.

If there is a change in the stock price, we will search the stock price and get an alert.

Quickly find the distance between two places

Search for flights between two locations.

Instantly track your current flight status.

Use Google to find, plan, and save money on accommodation everywhere.

Find upcoming events and places to visit soon.

Get a customer care number at lightning speed.

An easy way to know the holiday dates of any year.

Instantly find sunrise and sunset times everywhere.

Use Google Search for Math’s Operations.

Get sports live score quickly.

Save time by going directly to the first search results.

Quickly convert units of measure from one to another.

Save money and find great deals on Google Shopping.

Instantly set the stopwatch and timer.

Use the tip calculator to calculate the tip amount using the double quick method.

Quickly track country GDP and other parameters in one place.

Performs geometry calculations at high speed.

Quickly hear the sounds of animals.

Quickly search for a specific image.

Find free images for use with Google Images.

Get news in one place from all media houses on Google News

All these tricks and techniques are covered with over 2.5 hours of high quality content. This is equivalent to a book with over 1000 pages! In a very clear and concise way, you won’t waste a minute of your precious time!

This information is not available in One Place Anywhere on the web.

And in addition to all of this, you get:

Closed captions are generated by humans, not computers. Currently, only the first few sections have closed captions, but new captions are added every week.

Offline access: If you are traveling or have a slow connection, you can download the video and watch it offline.

Downloadable resources

Prerequisites

There are no such prerequisites for this course. Anyone using Google Search to find answers to personal and professional questions can take this course. In this course, you will learn everything from the beginning.

30-day full money-back guarantee

This course comes with a 30-day full money-back guarantee. Take courses, watch all lectures, and practice. If for any reason you are not satisfied, please contact Udemy within 30 days of registration for a full refund. All the money will be returned. I do not have any questions.

About your instructor

Hi! My name is Yogeshudahake! I’m a passionate lead software engineer with 10 years of experience, teaching thousands of people about self and office productivity skills, and obviously coding, through YouTube channels such as vibranthinking and Codekranti. ..

My goal is not only to help people learn, but to enable them to learn in the best, most efficient and effective way, and to create a spark of learning. So my course is simple, practical and uncluttered.

What are you looking for? Don’t waste your time jumping from one tutorial to another.Learn life-changing skills in just 2.5 hours of enrolling in a course

Target audience for this course:

Anyone who wants to find answers to their personal and professional problems through Google.

Those who want to be more productive and keep the latest technology up to date.

Experts who are already using Google Search.

Someone who is passionate about learning new things.

People who want to save money on shopping, travel reservations, etc.

In treble,

Anyone who has mobile and uses Google Search, from children to parents, from students to teachers, from anyone starting a career to professionals.

