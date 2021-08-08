Massive change to China’s technology industry





It was on the card. The Chinese government summons him, and perhaps his company embarks on official Chinese policy.

As a result, the government has fined Alibaba for billions of dollars in antitrust violations, removed popular web browsers from the app store, and took some other steps against the company. .. As a result, the value of Jack Ma’s business empire has collapsed.

Of course, I didn’t know exactly what happened. This became a little clearer with the following steps taken by the Chinese government.

The Chinese government has also effectively canceled the next listing of Ant Group Ltd. It is China’s largest digital payment platform known as Alipay, servicing more than 1 billion users and 80 million merchants, with a total payment value of 118 trillion CN, according to Wikipedia. .. In addition, the company was dismantled.

However, much more has happened in the last few weeks.

Didi (Uber, China) is preparing for an IPO in the United States, and regulators have begun reviewing the company for “national security reasons.” This has been followed up and the company is currently being severely penalized. They accused Internet companies Tencent and Badu of violating antitrust laws and fined them heavily. Other digital companies, such as ByteDance (the owner of TikTok), have also been questioned by regulators and may be told to change their business model.

So is China killing its digital golden goose industry?

The first observation may be that what China is doing is consistent with what is happening in the United States, Europe and Australia. Regulators are questioning market power, tax evasion, and the social damage they cause.

And yes, this is definitely part of the mess. These internet giants have great power over the social behavior of the Chinese people, which can undermine China’s strict authoritarian regime.

But there could be another reason. It is related to the current geopolitical war, which is intensifying between China and the United States, and increasingly with other parts of the west.

While dismantling the Internet-based industry, the country has not intervened in its huge hardware technology industry. No “fix” from Huawei or ZTE is required. On the contrary, we continue to invest huge amounts in AI, quantum technology, robots, and so on. It is also the largest investor in high-tech R & D.

China seems to show that the hardware industry offers better value than the consumer Internet services industry.

When preparing for a traditional war, invest in hardware such as fighters, submarines, aircraft carriers, and weapons. Invest in AI, quantum technology, and robots when preparing for geopolitical economic and / or cyber warfare.

On the surface, it seems that China’s restructuring of the Internet industry will result in a loss of innovation, but in my opinion it does not lead to better opportunities for Western Internet companies. The West loses to the hardware, most of which have been outsourced primarily to China for many years.

What we can learn from the development of China is to investigate the value of the Internet-based industry to Western society, and at the same time, whether the balance between the high-tech hardware industry and the Internet-based consumer is appropriate. Is to investigate. Service industry.

Lots of food for thinking.

