Quebec COVID-19: What You Need to Know This Weekend





Quebec reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,608 confirmed cases and 11,241 deaths. The Ministry of Health announced a correction that it mistakenly added 72 cases under evaluation to the total number of cases (378,680 cases) on August 5. one). 51,911 vaccines have been given in the last 24 hours, for a total of 11,356,853 doses in Quebec (adjusted data affected total doses) 84% of the state’s eligible population (aged 12+) received vaccinations I have been vaccinated once and 70% have been vaccinated twice.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by the Quebec Department of Health on weekends or public holidays.

The Quebec Department of Health is considering mandating healthcare professionals with the COVID-19 vaccine because of concerns about more contagious delta mutants and an increase in new cases. The office of Prime Minister François Lugo says the state wants to protect patients with vulnerable health systems and avoid another blockade.

Thousands of Quebecs rushed to book the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when Premier announced Thursday that it would impose a vaccine passport system, according to Health Minister Christian Dub.

On Friday, 11,519 Dubsaid booked the first jab slot.

“It’s double [the total from] The day before. “

Quebecers are still waiting for the details of the state’s vaccine passport system to work, and various groups have already expressed concern about privacy, data security, and how to enforce the rules.

On Thursday, Premier Franois Legault said a passport system was needed given the increasing number of cases in Quebec and the prospect of more hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccine passport concerns include data security and how to implement it.

On Thursday, Quebec reported a sharp increase in new cases. Over 300 new cases included 72 suspicious cases still under investigation in Montreal. They are currently removed from the total.

Until last week, the number of new cases was consistently below 100.

Many public health experts say that a passport system is needed given the threat of COVID-19 delta mutations.

Vaccine delivery slows

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health announced that 585,000 Pfizer vaccinations this week would be the last to be distributed to vaccination clinics. For those who haven’t been fully vaccinated yet, that’s enough for a few weeks of shots.

The state will receive more than 500,000 Pfizer doses next week, retain them, and store them for stragglers and those in need of a third dose. No other deliveries are planned at this time, but may change depending on epidemiological circumstances.

Immunization clinic, test center closed

The Viaus screening center at 4553 on Pierre de Coubertin Street will be closed at 3:30 pm due to reduced visits.

Starting Monday, anyone wishing to take the COVID-19 test can go to Clinique Chauveau in rue Chauveau, 5455, which is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

CIUSSS will suspend mass vaccination services at Bill-Durnan Arena in Ctes-des-Neiges on August 29th.

According to CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, a health authority at the western end of Montreal, Parc Extension’s new walk-in and appointment-based vaccination site, 7101 Avenue du Parc, is open daily from 8 am to 7:30 pm increase.

Dcarie Square’s new and vaccination sites will remain open throughout September.

Top COVID-19 Story What are the symptoms of COVID-19? heat. A new or worsening cough. Dyspnea. Sudden loss of smell without stuffy nose. Gastrointestinal problems (nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.). Sore throat, runny nose or stuffy nose. General muscle aches. headache. Malaise. Decreased appetite.

If you suspect you may be infected with COVID-19, the government calls 18776444545 and asks you to schedule an appointment at the screening clinic.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Information about COVID-19 can be found in the state, and information about the situation in Montreal can be found here.

