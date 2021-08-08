Heat and humidity will return to next summer’s “Dog Day”





paper

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released Thursday’s 6-10 day temperature outlook. (NOAA / CPC)

Philadelphia-It’s still summer, so someday the heat and humidity should come back. That time is next week.

Thursday’s moon temperature was 6 degrees below average. The highest temperature in Philadelphia reached 77 degrees Celsius last Sunday, and most of last week maintained around 80 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. Overnight lows fell from the late 1960s to the mid-1960s, with many turning off air conditioning and opening windows to take in fresh air.

However, the trend of warming is progressing, and it reminds us all of us that the summer “dog day” is still here. Most of next week is expected to be above 90 degrees Celsius, and this weekend the humidity will be high.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center highlights the entire northeast, which is 70% likely to exceed average temperatures, in a 6-10 day outlook released Thursday. This applies to the period from August 11th to 15th, or next Wednesday to Sunday.

Why are they called Summer Dog Day?

According to History.com, the ancient Egyptians actually coined this phrase thousands of years ago, when they ruled northeastern Africa for almost 30 centuries between 3100 and 332 BC.

In Canis Major, there is a star called Sirius, also known as the “Dog Star,” which can only be seen in the northern hemisphere sky for 40 days from July 3 to August 11 each year, in the middle of summer. ..

It turns out that the ancient Egyptians believed that the unusually hot weather was directly related to the appearance of this dog star.

Sirius, in Canis Major, is the brightest star in the sky (except for our own Sun) at mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere. (NASA Night Sky Network)

According to the technical interpretation of ancient Egypt, dog days actually end by mid-August, but most people consider the entire August to be summer dog days.

We now know that this is not true, but the ancient Egyptians believed that the energy of the sun combined with the energy from Sirius and became overly hot.

Weather heading:

Dogstars are the brightest stars in the sky (except for our own Sun), but Sirius is 546,000 times more distant from Earth than the Sun, so the amount of radiation it receives does not affect the temperature of the planet. Hmm.

This means that dog stars have nothing to do with the high temperatures in July or August. It’s just an ancient phrase from an Egyptian who survived for thousands of years to describe the unpleasant heat.

____

Download: FOX 29 News App | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Subscribe: Good Day Digest Newsletter | YouTube FOX29 Philadelphia

Follow: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox29.com/weather/heat-humidity-will-return-next-week-in-the-dog-days-of-summer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos