



Ever immerse yourself in text conversations and Candy Crush Saga marathons on the best Android phones, forgetting to look up from the screen and hitting a wall or getting caught in a traffic jam? truly? Well, I’m silently judging you now. Apparently, you are not alone. Thankfully, Google has added features to Android. This feature tells the user to search when using their smartphone while walking (but to be honest, don’t do this, it looks ridiculous). Google’s feeling of the need to add this “digital well-being” feature may be a sad reflection on consumer technology and the state of society in general, but perhaps knowing where it is in the mobile phone settings. Must be kept. With that in mind, here’s how to use HeadsUp on your Android phone.

How to enable Google’s heads-up feature on your Android phone

The first thing you need to do is download (or update) the Google Digital Wellbeing app from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, you can find it by searching in the system settings or by switching the “Show icon in app list” setting. After installing the Digital Wellbeing app, do the following:

Open the Digital Wellbeing app. Scroll down and tap Heads Up.

Read the disclaimer and it’s at the bottom of the screen[次へ]Tap.

Source: Android Central Tap to switch the location on. Tap While using the app in the pop-up window.

To get the most out of this feature, tap[常に許可]Toggle the setting on.

Source: Android Central At the bottom of the screen[次へ]Tap.

[完了]Tap.

Source: Android Central

This feature debuted in early 2021 as a Pixel degradation, but reports are beginning to be adopted by non-Pixel mobile phones such as the OnePlus Nord N2005 G and ASUS ZenFone 8. If you play games on the move, it’s a good idea to check your smartphone’s digital well-being settings frequently to see if the heads-up feature is still deployed. Most of the best Android smartphones expect to see it sooner rather than later.

Please note that these steps do not work on these phones as Samsung Galaxy devices implement Samsung’s own Digital Wellbeing.

