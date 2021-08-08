Mobile Networks: Open RAN is the future of mobile networks.This is the reason





In price-sensitive markets like India, telecommunications companies need to not only ensure cost-effective and early service deployment, but also generate additional revenue streams to stay ahead of the curve.

According to experts, to satisfy the digital appetite of Indian smartphone users, the speed of network deployment and expansion must match the increase in data consumption.

This is where the Open Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture comes into play.

Open RAN enables telcos to reduce capital and operating spending (capital and operating costs) and provide innovative digital solutions.

According to experts, open and virtualized RAN is the future of mobile networks.

In fact, OpenRAN enables Make in India 5G solutions.

RAN is a basic component of a communication network.

Traditionally, RAN has been based on the proprietary technology of global telecommunications equipment manufacturers such as Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and ZTE. Telecommunications operators had to buy entire blocks (software and hardware) from one vendor.

However, Open RAN gives telcos the flexibility to use solutions from multiple vendors.

However, the open RAN market is still in its infancy. Currently, there are only about 35 active open RAN deployments around the world. Many of these include mobile network operators testing OpenRAN in greenfields, rural areas, and emerging markets.

Deloitte, a multinational consultant, said the gradual deployment could double this year, but the adoption of Open RAN technology should accelerate rapidly, but it could take three to five years to mature. I have.

Indian carriers are looking to OpenRAN as a viable way to reduce network-related costs and customize their networks when upgrading to 5G technology.

This is a time when Chinese vendors are unlikely to participate in future network deployments due to government regulations following last year’s border hostility.

As a result, only two major vendors, Ericsson and Nokia, remain. Carriers aim to pioneer innovation through Open RAN and reduce their reliance on traditional vendors.

Reducing ownership costs However, there are multiple challenges. According to Deloitte, extensive testing and system integration of end-to-end solutions by multiple vendors is costly and will take even more effort and time to be fully deployed.

Open RAN is an important opportunity and is of great commercial interest. This can lead to significant savings for carriers. However, from a larger perspective, Mahesh Uppal, a telecommunications expert and founder of niche consultancy ComFirst, is a telecommunications expert and continues to provide telcos with end-to-end solutions for networks. It depends on major vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia.

The cost of a 5G solution will go down, but it’s unclear if it will go down little by little to consumers, Uppal says.

On average, Indian smartphone users consume the second highest amount of data in the world. Ericssons estimates that data usage will reach 40GB per month from 14.6GB last year to 2026.

With the launch of 5G, data consumption levels are expected to diversify.

Deloitte states that one of the most compelling value propositions for virtual RAN architectures, open or closed, has the potential to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) of RAN networks. This is due to the reduction of upfront investment implementation costs and operating costs through automation.

Mavenir, a US-based cloud-native network software provider, estimates a 40% capital investment and 37% operational cost savings, saving an overall 37% TCO while using Open RAN.

Mavenir consulted with external analyst and consulting firm Senza Fili to estimate TCO for six years.

Open RAN also facilitates innovation for telecommunications companies.

Open RAN allows telephone companies to update their software to defeat upgrades and innovation cycles that reduce changes, instead of replacing network gear and introducing new features.

In February 2018, global telecommunications giants AT & T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DoCoMo and Orange formed the O-RAN Alliance.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are members of the Alliance, including Vodafone Global.

Many partnerships are also underway at OpenRAN. That is Facebook’s Telecom Infrastructure Project and OpenRAN Policy Coalition.

Airtel is leading the domestic O-RAN initiative by partnering with companies such as Intel, Qualcomm, Mavenir, Altiostar and Red Hat, CEO Gopal Vittal said in a recent earnings call. ..

Strategic Alliance Airtel recently announced a strategic alliance with Tata Group and TCS to build a 5G network based on Open RAN technology, first deploying products and solutions for India, and then worldwide. Expanded to.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, India’s largest telecommunications company by number of subscribers, is testing its own 5G OpenRAN solution in several cities. Its parent company, Jio Platforms, has partnered with chip makers Qualcomm and NXP to create virtualized RANs and small cells that support 5G networks for a variety of use cases, including fixed wireless access (FWA). I am.

At the global level, the Vodafone Group is making rapid progress in open RAN spaces.

Recently, we announced partnerships with strategic vendors Dell, NEC, Samsung Electronics, Wind River, Capgemini Engineering and Keysight Technologies to co-deploy the first commercial OpenRAN in Europe.

In India, Vodafone Idea is also focusing on OpenRAN for future 5G networks.

This is the right direction for the industry to move forward. The first deployment was a combination of Open RAN and integrated RAN, but in the long run everything will be virtualized, Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh told ET in a recent interview.

In addition to telecom players, companies and equipment manufacturers such as Tech Mahindra, Sankhya Labs, Cyient, etc.

(STL), HFCL and Mavenir have great potential in this market.

We design and develop solutions via OpenRAN for our customers in India and around the world. STL is well suited to provide 5G operators with a complete suite of integrated solutions, from fiber to small cells to 5G microcells, said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of STL’s connectivity solutions.

The company recently appointed former AT & T executive Chris Rice as CEO of the new OpenRAN and 5G business units.

Mavenir also works with Indian operators and system integrators to build and operate OpenRAN-based networks.

We work with a variety of suppliers to put together cost-effective solutions to address the Open RAN market (we) are also working on the manufacture of Open RAN products under the Make in India program. .. Sanjay Bakaya, Mavenir’s Vice President of India and South Asia, expects OpenRAN to roll out in India in the next 6-12 months.

Globally, carriers follow a step-by-step approach, initially targeting deployments around 4G / 5G greenfield or brownfield sites to ensure a healthy return on investment.

The Open RAN architecture has also opened the door for Indian software, equipment manufacturers and system integrators to gain part of the global 5G market.

In short, OpenRAN seems like a good bet.

For telecom players, it reduces capital investment and operating costs, and the rapid deployment of 5G delivers more efficient and innovative solutions.

For system integrators, it’s a way to expand their reach globally.

It’s also an opportunity for software makers to build Make in India solutions for the global market.

