Experience the Steam Deck: Here’s what you can expect from Valve’s portable and powerful gaming PCs:





One of Valve Software’s first prototype Steam Deck portable gaming PCs. (Thomas Wylde Photo)

The future outlook for SteamDeck is unknown as it is still in the early stages of the manufacturing process. From my point of view, Valve’s new portable gaming PC is flexible, surprisingly powerful and affordable. I got that possibility.

If Valve can circulate the deck wide enough, there is a chance to change the face of PC games. also.

The first officially announced deck a few weeks ago was a handheld PC running a new version of the Valves Linux-based SteamOS. Out of the box, it features gamepad controls and two trackpads built into both sides of the 7-inch LCD touchscreen, but you can also connect it to your monitor, mouse, and keyboard and treat it like an ultra-portable. .. PC tower.

At a one-hour demonstration at Valve’s office in downtown Bellevue, Washington, Valve invited me and others to try Steam Deck on Thursday afternoon. It was quickly said that the unit we were using was part of the first pre-production. It’s a 512GB model of the deck, and there were still some bugs that Valve didn’t solve.

The first thing that popped out to me about the deck was how light it was. I unknowingly expected it to be a brick like the old 90’s portable system, but the deck weighs only about 1.7 pounds and most of its weight is concentrated on the grip.

And if you’ve spent some time with the controller, it’s intuitive to play. The D-pad on the deck, the cross-shaped button on the top left, is certainly in a strange place, but the trackpad on the left under the thumbstick is mapped to work normally in games that use the D-pad by default. .. It. It still feels surprisingly natural.

The right trackpad, on the other hand, could be used as a fine-tuned version of the right thumbstick, which took some getting used to. I don’t think it’s a complete replacement for the thumbstick, but if you’re looking for the right action from your Steam deck, you can at least theoretically use a trackpad. For example, you can imagine arranging more accurate shots in an action game with the right trackpad.

At the top of the deck is a volume control, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB-C slot, and a central vent. (Thomas Wylde Photo)

Of all the games I’ve tried on the deck, I was most surprised by Doom Eternal in the 2020s, which ran at 110 FPS without any problems. 2019sControl worked as well.

However, on the contrary, while Valves’ own Portal 2 worked smoothly, I had a strange texture bug when moving in-game, and Microsoft’s Sunset Overdrive didn’t want to load shaders at all. Deck gaming features are best dealt with on a case-by-case basis, at least in this early stage.

The deck has the same problems as the Nintendos Switch in that not all games are suitable for a 7-inch screen. UI scaling may fix some of the issues, especially as the deck continues to mature, but games designed to look great on screens larger than 42 inches are scaled down and can’t be dealt with well. Sixth of its size.

In recently released games like The Ascent, the player’s character is already relatively small, so when you try to play it on the deck screen, it looks like an interactive and violent Monet picture. I really don’t know what’s going on.

Of course, it’s not the valve’s fault, but it’s something the customer should be aware of. There are many Switch games that should not be played in portable mode due to poor UI scaling or poor graphics adaptation. In other words, Skyrim. This also applies to decks. Valve says the final version of the deck has a built-in magnifying glass, but some of these issues should go smoothly.

Steam Deck’s 512GB model running Hades here also features anti-glare etched glass on the touchscreen. (Thomas Wylde Photo)

Another big point when using the deck is its versatility. Valve definitely showed it off at the event. One station is dedicated to multiplayer via two Bluetooth-connected DualShock 5 controllers, and the other station shows how the deck works when connected to a keyboard and monitor.

At the top of the deck is a USB-C port that you can use to connect off-the-shelf adapters. Alternatively, you can use a Bluetooth-compatible wireless mouse and keyboard. When connected to a monitor, the deck automatically switches to desktop mode and runs an Arch Linux-derived operating system.

Valve has set up a deck with a monitor and wireless keyboard in an office running Blender, VLC media player, Chromium, and Visual Studio Code at the same time. Launch the game on top of everything that didn’t cause a noticeable performance hit.

Members of the deck and valve team definitely pointed out. This is a PC, not a console of any kind. It can also be used like one. It will also ship in three models, $ 399, $ 529, and $ 649, and the only significant difference between the three is the size of the internal hard drive. All internal specifications are the same, and internal storage can be expanded through the SD card slot at the bottom of the unit.

That’s something I don’t think I’m talking about enough. Anyone who buys a deck can get a stunningly powerful pre-built PC for just $ 399. Sure, the deck runs the game primarily, but at its price, it’s competitive with high-end Chromebooks. Steam decks, both as gaming platforms and affordable PCs, can be huge for low-income viewers.

Its portability also opens many options to other niche audiences such as tournament organizers. From the moment the Steam deck was announced, it was an attractive way to easily carry over 12 game setups for those who regularly host events such as the Evolution Championship Series this weekend.

The only downside is that at the time of writing, it doesn’t have anti-theft protection like the Kensington Security Slot on the back of the Xbox Series X. Otherwise, the deck will definitely work. As an option for fighting game tournaments nationwide.

The trackpad on the left side of Steam Decks has a satisfying click. (Thomas Wylde Photo)

Deck also has a lot of potential for tinkerers. The valve team always mentioned to me that there was no lockdown protection installed on the deck that would prevent users from installing their own software, even if it meant wiping the original operating system.

As Ive played Steam Deck, Im doubled what he said earlier. As many have said on social media after the initial announcement, Deck is by no means a Switch killer. It looks like a switch, but Valve isn’t even trying to target the Nintendo audience. (This is disappointing, because I think Half-Life Kart will run some units.)

If Steam Deck is what it is, its next-generation PlayStation Vita.

The successor to Sony’s popular PlayStation Portable, the Vita was a handheld video game unit that was discontinued in 2019. The actual software library had fans, but the main reason I got Vitas was because it was so easy to hack. It is very convenient once you do it.

At this point, users are turning Vitas into platforms such as movie streaming, game emulation, and e-readers. Steam Deck is cheap, versatile and made for almost the same kind of homebrew exploration. It’s impressive enough in itself, but what Im is really interested in is what fans do with it now that I’ve seen it.

Steam Deck is still scheduled to begin shipping in December. The first available model will be available to Steam users who were able to pre-order on a first-come, first-served basis last month.

