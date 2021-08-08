7 Google Chat Tips and Tips for Using It Like a Pro – Gadgets to Use





Google has announced another messaging service that replaces the Hangouts service that has been used specifically for communication at work. Google Chat was initially launched for Google Workspace users only, but once Hangouts is officially stopped, Google Chat will be available to all users. I’m currently using Google Chat with GTU, and I’m delving into some of the great features from there. So here are some Google Chat tips and tricks to help you use chat like a pro.

Google Chat has some similar Hangouts features like individual and group chats, as well as additional features like rooms, bots, and status smart replies. Chat makes it easy to collaborate with colleagues, such as sharing drive files and assigning tasks. Here are some great features of Google Chat:

Create a room and join

You can use the Google Chat room to communicate and collaborate with your team. For Google work users, here’s how to create and join a meeting room in chat:

1. Open Google Chat on your PC and tap the + icon next to the room at the bottom.

2. Next,[部屋を作成]Click.

3. Next, enter the name of the room. You can also add a room avatar, which is basically an emoji.

3. If you want to allow others outside the workplace to participate in this room,[組織外の人に参加を許可する]Turn on the feature.

4. Finally, click Create.

that’s all. The Google Chat Room has been successfully created and you can start communicating with your team.

To join the Google Chat room:

1. Open Google Chat and[部屋]Next to[+]Click.

2. Next,[部屋の参照]Click.

3. The invited room will now appear at the top of the list. You can also search and find the one with the name.

4. Finally,[+]or[参加]Click to join the room.

Use bots in Google Chat

Google Chat also has bots, which are automatic accounts that assist users with certain services, such as scheduling meetings and performing some tasks. Chat currently includes Google Drive bots and Meet bots, as well as several third-party bots such as Zoom, GitHub, Trello, and Zapier.

Here’s how to use a bot in chat:

1. Open Google Chat on your PC and click the + icon next to the chat[ボットを検索]Choose.

2. You will be redirected to the bots section and Google Chat will display a list of bots.

3. Search for the desired bot and[追加]Click.

4. Select a message and it will be added to the chat.[部屋に追加]You can also select to add it to your room or group chat.

Once you add the bot, it will start appearing in the chat. You can then chat with these bots to perform tasks.

Enable smart reply

Google Chat has a smart reply function as well as Gmail’s smart reply. Use machine learning to provide possible replies to chat conversations. To enable or disable this feature:

1. Open Google Chat on your desktop and click on the gear icon in the upper right corner[設定]Enter.

2. Here, in the menu[スマート返信]Click.

3. Now[Webおよびデスクトップでスマート返信を有効にする]You can enable or disable the feature by checking or unchecking the check box.

Status settings

Like other popular messaging services, you can also set your status in Google Chat. By default, it is displayed as “Active” when online, but you can set it to “Don’t disturb” or “Away”. You can also set custom statuses such as commute and illness.

Here’s how to set your status in Google Chat:

1. Open Google Web on your desktop.

2. You should now see the “Active” status in the upper right corner near the settings icon.

3.[アクティブ]Click to bring up a drop-down menu from there[邪魔しない]or[離れた場所に設定]You can select other statuses such as.

4. If you want to set a custom status, it is at the bottom of this dropdown[ステータスの追加]You can click.

5. On the next page, enter your status or choose from statuses such as Return Now, Commute, Sick, and Vacation.

Change notification sound

The default notification sound for Google Chat is not that loud. If you don’t like this, you can change it at any time. Here’s how to change the notification sound in Google Chat.

1. Open Google Chat on your PC.

2. Next, click the settings (gear) icon in the upper right.

3.[チャット設定]On the page[通知音]The options are displayed.

4. Below this option is a drop-down menu where you can select a different notification sound for your message.

Please note that for now, you can only use it from certain Google sound options, not your own custom sounds.

Allow email notifications

If you can’t always activate Google Chat and miss some messages, you can enable email notifications. So whenever you miss a message, you’ll receive the same email to remind you. To enable this feature:

1. Open Google Chat and click the gear icon to go to chat settings.

2. You should now see the Email Notification option on the settings page.

3. Below this, there is another option, “Receive email if you haven’t read the message”, you can click the drop-down menu below and select the appropriate option.

4. If you want to receive email notifications, select Mentions and Direct Messages Only. Otherwise, you can select Off if you don’t want to receive emails.

Start or join a meeting

You can also start or join a Google Meet meeting via Google Chat.At the bottom, on the left side of the chat screen, which lists all chats and rooms[会議]The options are displayed. Click on it to see “New Meeting” and “My Meeting”.

[マイミーティング]Click to[Google Meet]A window will open. In this window you can start a new meeting or join an invited meeting.

So these are the best Google tips and tricks you can try when you start using this new chat service from Google. Stay tuned for tips and tricks like this!

