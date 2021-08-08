Biden’s EV Push, Tesla’s White House Snab, Nio’s Soft July Delivery, Plug Power-Fisker Revenue





EVs are the future, and industry stakeholders are working overtime to drive the adoption of these eco-friendly vehicles. Promoting the spread of EVs is seen as one of the main ways to reach climate goals and make the planet a more livable place.

Here are some of the key developments that have taken place in EV Space this week:

Biden meets car company: US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday steps to increase EV penetration in the United States. The president signed an executive order and set a goal that EVs will account for half of all new cars sold in the United States by 2030. The White House also aims to improve the US charging infrastructure, promote domestic manufacturing and union employment in this sector, fund the manufacturing supply chain, and drive clean technology innovation.

Musk excluded from White House invitees: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) despite “Big 3” automakers being invited to an event hosted by the White House to discuss the future of US EVs Was excluded. Invite list. Since EV makers are now the world leaders in the manufacture of zero-emission vehicles, the decision not to invite company officials was frowned upon.

The rationale given by the White House staff was that the invited companies were the three major U.S. Auto Workers companies, but the Byden administration made efforts by all U.S. companies engaged in EV manufacturing. Suggested to welcome.

Tesla’s glamorous CEO Elon Musk responded to this snab by suggesting what seemed strange in his tweets.

Musk Biography: Through a tweet, Musk confirmed Walter Isaacson, who recorded life events such as Apple. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Founders Steve Jobs and Benjamin Franklin are working on his biography.

Although there are several authors who have written about musk in the past, Isaacson will be the first prominent biographer to record the life and era of musk.

The story continues

Rumors that BYD will supply Tesla with blade batteries: Warren Buffett-backed BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) is speculated to supply Tesla with blade batteries. Tesla is believed to have the potential to use this new battery with a $ 25,000 EV, which reduces the risk of fire.

Nio isn’t enough: Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported July deliveries at the beginning of the week. Premium EV makers have more than doubled their sales a year ago, but monthly comparisons have shown a decline. For the first time, the number of Nio is XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto, Inc. It fell short of domestic rivals such as (NASDAQ: LI).

Meanwhile, some rumors about Nio’s product lineup are flying faster and faster. Reportedly, another brand of mass market cars will be off as early as next year.

Related Links: Elon Musk has been CEO for the third consecutive year: Here are the Top 10

Following the footsteps of Li Auto’s Hong Kong IPO: XPeng, Li Auto has applied for a dual primary list in Hong Kong. The company raised $ 1.5 billion by offering 100 million shares.

Plugpower, Fisker Second Quarter Revenue: Hydrogen fuel cell energy company PlugPower (NASDAQ: PLUG) was hit by marginal pressure from several temporary factors, but second quarter Earnings were strong.

Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) confirmed the production schedule for the Ocean SUV in November 2022, stating that losses in the second quarter were gradually shrinking.

This Week’s EV Stock Performance:

ev_0.png

Related links: EV stock 2021 half-time scorecard: Tesla suffers from Chinese concerns, Nio underperforms, etc.

