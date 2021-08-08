Five insights to achieve health inequalities in Africa using Health-Tech





Insights from a webinar hosted by BroadReach Group CEO Chris Le Grand and attended by panelists Dr. John Sargent, Dr. Andrew Kambugu, and Rochelle Mountainy.

How can new digital methods working in the healthcare sector improve patient outcomes to increase global health equity since the COVID-19 era? This was a question addressed by a panel of globally recognized medical technology experts at a recent webinar for the African medical community.

Organized by Chris Le Grand, CEO of BroadReach Group, an internationally recognized leader in public health management, this webinar will feature panelist Dr. John Sargent, 2015 Social Entrepreneurs of the Year at the World Economic Forum, and Health Technology Innovations. And Dr. Andrew, co-founder of Broad Reach, attended. Kambugu, Executive Director of the Institute for Infectious Diseases at Makerere University in Uganda, and Rochelle Mountany, Senior Manager and Health Industry Advisor at Microsoft in Southern Africa and the Middle East.

“Technology is truly transformative and can bring us back on track to reach our universal health coverage goals by 2030,” said quality healthcare leveraging health technology and innovation. Le Grand, who runs the Broad Reach Group, a global social impact business that improves universal access to, said. Through large-scale medical programs in Africa and the United States.

Some quick facts about global health inequalities:

1. Life expectancy can be about 80 years in high-income countries and about 59 years in low-income countries. (United Nations)

2. According to available data, in 2018, only about 16% of South Africans were members of a medical assistance scheme, and only 10% of Africans were in such a scheme, compared to 73% of whites. Belongs. This has had a profound impact on access to quality medical care in line with race. (study)

3. Before the pandemic, girls in Lesotho were estimated to be 42 years younger than in Japan, and in Sweden the risk of women dying during pregnancy and childbirth was 1 in 17,400, but in Afghanistan the odds are 8 minutes. It was 1. (WHO)

4. High-income countries (19% of the world’s adult population) have purchased more than half of the world’s vaccine doses (54% / 4.6 billion) by March 2021. Of the remaining dose, 33% was purchased by LMIC (81%, 13% of the world’s adult population was purchased by COVAX (source).

5. By May 2021, only 0.3% of all vaccines administered worldwide went to low-income countries. (WHO)

6. Until March, on average, one in four high-income countries was vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine, while only one in 500 in low-income countries was vaccinated. (WHO)

Five key insights were shared in improving health equity through technology.

1. Reactive health care wastes valuable resources

“Health care is often responsive,” says Dr. Sargent. “Patients arrive when they are already very ill. These patients consume more resources because of the more complex treatments.” This is an environment where resources are already particularly valuable and scarce. It often happens in. Responsive healthcare professionals usually make decisions based on intuition rather than data at hand. This puts hospital managers spending a lot of time and money on operations, IT, and data to keep track of the situation, but this is not always a useful task. Prevention and prevention are key. Knowing the community and wisely using the social determinants of health data will help the healthcare system stay ahead of the curve so that it can launch targeted health campaigns before things get worse. Says Dr. Sargent.

2. Dashboards are useless to healthcare providers

Dr. Sargent raised this question. “Despite all the industry investing in and spending on IT, are we really moving the dial to improve our health outcomes? Health by investing in more data and analytics. Can you improve your performance? Not necessarily. ”Health managers who oversee complex settings often invest heavily in data, analytics, and dashboards, but these tactics are“ purposeful. It’s a way to achieve it, and it doesn’t mean anything unless it’s the purpose itself. ” So if you see a lot of data on your dashboard and you can’t provide important practical advice or workflow, that doesn’t mean anything, says Sargent. It needs to provide healthcare implementers with easy-to-digest, relevant, and targeted insights to drive their actions and provide system-wide monitoring and coordination.

3. Data analysis is irrelevant to most healthcare professionals

More health data does not mean better insights, and more analysis to interpret more data does not help most healthcare professionals. “Yes data is useful for executives, operations managers, or front-line healthcare professionals if they can provide important workflow advice and collaborate with colleagues in real time, but that’s the answer. For example, provide a lot of information. Increase the number of dashboards, train nurses with 200 acute patients lining up outside the door as data scientists, and click this button to filter. So, even if the data increases, the result dial will not work. ”

In short, the deployment of purer dashboards is not simply shifting the results of healthcare providers in Africa, Asia, Europe, or the United States. At this point, he says, analyzing data works only for superusers whose job is to work, not for implementers in the field medical institutions. But what really makes a difference at the forefront is using technology to tell healthcare staff what to do every day in plain English (or natural language) with simple instructions (linking workflows with colleagues). , To be able to provide better service. Care in a very practical way. For example, the Vantage platform does this through integration with Microsoft Teams.

4. Greater patient involvement requires extensive personalization.

Patients have become more active in their health, which also means that their expectations of health care providers are changing, says Mountainy. Especially as the world has rapidly digitized over the past year, patients have become accustomed to different industries, providing personalized digital customer service and demanding it from the medical sector. Achieving meaningful personalization of large-scale customer care meant that better insights needed to be leveraged. This was only possible if different partners across the medical and health technology ecosystem worked together to improve the patient’s experience. This is between large companies such as Microsoft and smaller agile partners such as Vantage Health Technologies and other innovators around the world whose joint mission is to improve universal health fairness. Includes public-private partnerships and collaborations.

5. Greater innovation is needed to reach the patient’s “last mile”

From his personal field experience as a doctor who worked for a long time with a very busy HIV client, he sees up to 400 patients a day, and as an experienced researcher and health care manager, it is a paper. While there was a major challenge to running operations on the base system, the initial path to digitalization from 2005 to 2012 was not easy. What he learned from that experience is that in order to reach the patient’s “last mile,” “we need to work smarter and with more innovation to achieve impact and cost-effectiveness.” It was that. Digitizing and accessing quality data, transforming that data into highly practical workflows, and allowing clinic staff to take the next step, manage pandemics and achieve the goals of UNAIDS 95-95-95. It was the only effective way to achieve it. These goals are that 95% of people living with HIV know their HIV status, that 95% of people are being treated, and that 95% of people are being treated for HIV. Needs to be suppressed by the virus.

This insight drives the research and efforts of Dr. Kambug and the Institute for Infectious Diseases in Uganda to innovate and experiment with new ideas for improving patient and health outcomes. Strengthen patient-doctor interaction.

You can watch the webinar online from this link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.proshareng.com/news/HEALTH/The-Future-of-Work-in-Healthcare–5-Insights-on-using-Health-Tech-to-realise-Health-Equity-in-Africa/58526 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

