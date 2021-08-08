Google Doodle honors Sarla Thukral, the first Indian woman to fly an aircraft | Trends





Sarla Thukral, the first Indian woman to fly an aircraft, was honored by Google on August 8th, the 107th anniversary of her birth, and presented with a unique Doodle demonstrating her extraordinary achievements. The graffiti was explained by artist Vrinda Zaveri. Thukral left such a lasting legacy for women in the aviation industry, so Google decided to run Doodle this year to commemorate her 107th birthday, “the company said today. I explained about art.

Sarla Thukral was born on August 8, 1914 in Delhi, British India, and later moved to what is now Lahore, Pakistan. Inspired by her husband, who was an airmail pilot from the flyer family, she began training to follow in their footsteps.

“At the age of 21, she wore a traditional sari and stepped into the cockpit of a small two-winged plane for her first solo flight,” Google elaborated with graffiti. “Lifting the ship into the sky, she made history in the process.”

Soon, the newspaper spread the word-the sky was no longer just for men.

The rise of Thukrals, which is said to be “breakthrough,” did not stop at her first achievement. As a student at the Lahore Flying Club, she completed 1,000 hours of flight time and was the first Indian woman to obtain an A license.

Later that year, Thukral began preparing to become a commercial pilot. However, the outbreak of World War II stopped civil aviation training. She later studied art and painting at the La Horace Mayo School of the Arts (now known as the National University of the Arts).

A few years later, Sarla Thukral returned to his hometown of Delhi, where he continued to paint and succeeded in designing jewelery and clothing.

In the decades since then, Thukrals’ soaring performance “paved the way for generations of Indian women to realize their flying dreams,” Google elaborated on today’s graffiti.

