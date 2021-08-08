



Some users complain that the compressed file has not been downloaded to Google Drive. In this guide, there are some solutions to help you if Google Drive files are not downloaded after compression.

Almost everyone who uses the Internet has a Gmail account. For all Gmail accounts, Google provides Google Drive with 10GB of free storage space. Used to store photos and important files that can be accessed from anywhere. For Android users, photos and data from WhatsApp and other apps are stored in Google Drive. You can download the data you need from Google Drive anytime, anywhere.If you want to download multiple files at once, select all[ダウンロード]Click and Google Drive will automatically compress those files. Google Drive has some issues with files not being downloaded after compression. Let’s see how to fix the problem and download the zip file.

How do I download a file from Google Drive after zipping?

Select multiple files in Google Drive,[ダウンロード]If you select, those files will be automatically compressed and downloaded. You don’t have to do anything. A trusted internet connection is required to complete the download. If you cannot download after compression, please follow the above fix.

Google Drive does not download files after compression

If you can’t download the file from Google Drive after zipping, you can fix it by:

Check network connection Enable cookies and site data Sign out and sign in again Do not cancel when leaving the site Try in pop-up secret mode

Let’s take a look at the details of each process.

1]Check network connection

This issue can occur if you have an internet connection that you are using to download files from Google Drive. The internet should run at normal speed so as not to interfere with the download. Run a speed test to make sure the internet is working properly, then try re-downloading the file.

2]Enable cookies and site data

Normally, we block cookies and delete site data as soon as possible. To download the file, you need to enable Google Drive site data. If you’re using Chrome, paste the following path into the address bar and press Enter.

chrome: // settings / cookies

Then scroll down the page and[カスタマイズされた動作]Under[追加]Click to add drive.google.com to the exception and enable cookies for specific sites.

After adding the site, try downloading the file. This should work fine.

If you are using Microsoft Edge, copy and paste the following path into the address bar,[許可]Of the section[追加]Click to add the site drive.google.com.

edge: // settings / content / cookies

If you are using Firefox, copy the following path and paste it into the address bar,[例外の管理]Click to add site.google.com.

about: preferences # privacy

3]Sign out and sign in again

If that doesn’t fix the error, sign out of your Google account and clear your history and data. Then try signing in again with your credentials and downloading the file.

4]Do not cancel with a pop-up leaving the site

When the file compression process is complete, a pop-up will appear on the Google Chrome to Leave site. Normal,[キャンセル]Click to stop the download. To continue the download[残す]Click.

This way you can fix the problem and continue the download.

5]Try in secret mode

If the file does not download after compression, open a browser in incognito mode and try downloading the file. The file should download without any problems.

There are several other methods you can use to download the file. Change your browser, use the Google Drive desktop application for regular users, disable the VPN, change the server location if you’re using a VPN, refresh your browser, and more.

Why aren’t files downloaded from Google Drive?

There may be many reasons why files are not downloaded from Google Drive. If the files are shared with someone, there is a limit to the number of files you can download from Google Drive per day. Beyond that, you can only view the file and not download it. You also need a proper internet connection to download the files.

Related article: How to bypass Google Drive download quota error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewindowsclub.com/google-drive-not-downloading-files-after-zipping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos