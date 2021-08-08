Fintech is on a positive path





Abi Mustapha-Maduakor, CEO of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), on the future of FinTech in Nigeria.

Q. There was an important activity in the African technology ecosystem. Do you think the sector is growing, at least in terms of funding diversity for Nigerian fintech startups? Do you have any numbers to quantify or explain this further?

Abi Mustapha-Maduakor (AMM): Technology has evolved into one of the most interesting emerging sectors for private equity and venture capital investment in Africa. According to AVCA’s Technology Sector Snapshot issued in April 2021, 572 private-equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) fund investments in African technology were reported between 2015 and 2020. , A total of $ 6.5 billion. Technology has certainly disrupted the various sectors of the continent, resulting in the development of innovative homemade solutions to meet the challenges there. 2020, investment

According to the AVCA 2020 Annual African Private Equity Data Tracker, tech and technology-enabled companies operating in various sectors account for 55% of all PE and VC transactions recorded in Africa. The sector is ready for exponential growth as the continent enters the digital revolution further, bringing efficiency, reducing fragmentation and driving innovation within and across sectors. Improving the depth and breadth of digital connections on the continent is gaining international recognition. Eight of the 25 economies identified as outperformers (countries with high Global Innovation Index scores relative to their level of economic development) in the 2020 Global Innovation Index are from sub-Saharan Africa. These advances towards digitalization across the continent will facilitate further public and private investment in this sector. Nigeria has attracted 14% of PE and VC fund investment in Africa’s technology sector (2015-2020), and this trend is expected to continue.In particular, Nigeria’s fintech industry experienced a significant increase in 2020, attracting an increase. [interest] From a wide range of domestic and institutional investors. In 2020, Nigerian fintech companies raised $ 112 million from investors. Certainly, the commercial capital allocated to it is expected to increase.

In particular, Nigerian FinTech is of great interest to investors. In 2020, Nigeria-based FinTech startups raised funds from investors based in the United States, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, Ghana and Morocco. This sector is further energized by many growth drivers. Regulatory changes were a key factor enabling the growth of the Nigerian fintech industry in 2020. The Central Bank of Nigeria has implemented the Regularity Sandbox to allow CBN-licensed companies to live-test new and innovative products in a controlled environment before making them publicly available. .. With this impetus to build a strong and dynamic digital finance ecosystem, Nigeria has begun a positive path to providing diverse and diverse funding to start-ups in the fintech space.

Q. Do you think the Nigerian fintech industry is gaining momentum with Covid again this year?

AMM: The Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t a headwind, it was a catalyst for innovation in Africa’s technology ecosystem. The pandemic provided a period of curtailment of investment activity in Africa, but the decline in closing deals was short-lived. By mid-2020, investors had shown new confidence in the continent, and that year saw several PE and VC transactions that benefited FinTech start-ups. Examples include the $ 60 million Series B investment round in Thunes, led by Helios Investment Partners, and the $ 30 million Series B investment in Chipper Cash.

Examples of the late stages of PE trading in the second half of 2020 include a $ 30 million investment by Leapfrog and other investors in mobile technology insurer BIMA in September 2020, and African Capital’s digital payment solution provider Global Accelerex. Includes an investment of $ 20 million. Alliance in November 2020. The pace and volume of technology investment in Africa is expected to continue to gain momentum towards 2021. Fintech startups Chipper Cash and Flutterwave are two recently added continent-only unicorn varieties (startups valued at $ 1 billion) that will raise more than $ 100 million in Series C funding rounds in 2021. Was successfully procured.

Long-term growth fundamentals that drive technological expansion in Africa continue to exist. In the fintech sector, the rapid proliferation of mobile and internet in sub-Saharan Africa, coupled with challenges related to traditional banking infrastructure and services in the region, has helped fintech thrive on the continent’s financial services sector. , Lay the foundation for change. .. According to the AVCA 2020 Annual African Private Equity Data Tracker, financial technology will account for 70% of total transactions within the financial sector in 2020, consistently attracting a significant proportion of the value of private equity funds destined for the continent. ..

This trend is expected to continue until 2021.

