West Virginia HEPC Announces Vision 2025 Strategic Science and Technology Plan | WV News





Charleston, West Virginia (WV News) The Scientific Research Division of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission announced Vision 2025 this summer. A five-year strategic science and technology program aimed at building a state STEM talent pipeline and hiring technology companies.

The state requires revisions to its plans every five years, but Dr. Juliana Serafin, senior director of the HEPC Scientific Research Division, is actually in the state funded by the National Science Foundation’s founding program to stimulate competitive research. Said that it plays an important role in. (EPSCoR).

To apply for a grant to build a research infrastructure in West Virginia, a state science and technology program is required, and the grant must be in line with that plan, Serafin said. .. We are applying for a new grant this year and have completely revised our plan. … we have made a really almost complete revision. A consulting firm to help with the economics part of the plan, such as finding a lot of data about where West Virginia is in terms of the research being done here and the state’s high-tech economy and how to compare it. Hired is happening at the national level.

We also interviewed about 60 people to find out about state priorities and areas to look for. That pretty big revision.

The department’s communications manager, Angela Sundstrom, added that the interview helped determine the areas of research that the state should build and nurture.

They identified what West Virginia needs to do and where it has existing strengths in research that meets federal needs for what is a growing area of ​​industry, Sandstrom. Said. We already have strengths in life sciences, computer and data sciences, advanced manufacturing, and advanced energy. We’re already doing some research activity that we can use to create more and bring businesses to West Virginia. These are the priority areas.

This plan falls into four main categories. Expansion of STEM human resources pipeline. Research firms; innovation and entrepreneurship. Hiring high-tech companies. Serafin first talked about the STEM talent pipeline and how its growth will have a significant impact on the state’s potential for more research funding.

Serafin said he needed a workforce with a STEM degree and the ability to do research. Not only those who are employed by companies, but also those who have a bachelor’s degree or graduate student who can do research are required to conduct research at university. The STEM Talent Pipeline has to do with developing students who are interested in STEM, want to major, and want to learn the research skills needed for science and technology to succeed in the state.

She added that these development programs are aimed at students of all ages, and some are tailored to elementary school.

Another major pillar of the plan is the growth of state research firms. This includes the goal of increasing the number of PhDs in the university to support targeted activities and increase research funding on the target platform.

It’s about making sure that the research being done by our state universities is diverse and has many opportunities, Serafin said. This is building a research program at universities throughout the state, as these students need to be somewhere to do this research. Part of that is that because it’s basically the way scientific research is done, they can get federal grants to fund that research.

According to Serafin, another big part of the plan is to involve industry leaders, where innovation and entrepreneurship come into play. The department said it aims to support R & D voucher programs, support missions by organizations such as TechConnect WV, and ultimately promote industry-university collaboration and overall innovation.

It is about having a partnership between the state’s industry and the research being done at the university, allowing it to flow outside the university and into the companies that are actually doing the research and development. Some of the things we want to do also mention that more companies are doing research in the state, the number of patents generated in West Virginia, the amount of intellectual property created, etc. ..

Serafin said strategic planning would be a great boost to HEPC and the state as a whole, even if its existence is mandated by setting future goals and plans.

She said that West Virginia has huge economic opportunities that many states use, and we can take advantage of them as well. Leveraging R & D to build the state’s economy, which happens through federal funding in university research programs and through some special programs for industry.

The other is to attract more companies to come to West Virginia and do research to build their economies. It’s a great way to diversify the economy. Depending on the type of research, you may not even need a laboratory like computer science. Minimal investment in building and lab space required. It’s a great way to expand your economy.

Serafin said there are many benefits to sticking to Vision 2025 when planning for the future, with great expectations for what will come in the next five years based on the success of past plans. Said that.

According to Serafin, the NSF EPSCoR has been very successful in funding in the past and has really helped to improve the status of research at universities such as WVU and Marshall. These grants have been successful, but the challenge is to bring the industry with them. With a five-person office, the Scientific Research Department needs partnerships with state governments, private companies, universities, and everyone to make this happen.

In the next six months to a year, the focus will be on reaching out to the legislature and people in different departments to work together to bring the planned actions to fruition.

