When will Intellivision Amico be released?

Intellivision Amico has been postponed. also. The console was scheduled to go on sale in October this year. Now it’s late and the company behind the console promises that those who pre-order it will get the machine by the end of the year. This is the third delay Amico has experienced.

Intellivision Entertainment explained in an email sent to the person who pre-ordered the console that he was disappointed that he was unable to maintain his original schedule.

This is an excerpt from an email sent late last night.

Initially planned to launch Amico in the fall of 2020, it had to adapt in the midst of a pandemic. Despite our best efforts, and now facing new and unprecedented international parts supply and logistics challenges beyond our control, we once again have the desired launch date. I am forced to postpone it, so I would like to apologize.

Despite these supply hurdles hindering our ability to process all orders, we are focused and determined to provide pre-ordered units by the end of the year. This gives you more time to optimize your operating system for future game development. I hope that those who have been expecting Amiko for a long time will enjoy it as soon as possible. Of course, we keep all our customers and stakeholders up to date with information about our ongoing progress.

This email was sent at 12:00 am on Friday night and I don’t want people to report it until Monday. Hmm …

First introduced in October 2018, Amico is a family-friendly console focused on small, inexpensive games. The newly revived Intellivision Entertainment is headed by renowned video game composer Tommy Tallarico. The company started pre-ordering the system in 2019 and promises to release it on October 10, 2020.

However, it was postponed a few months before its first release date, giving it a new release date of April 2021. That date did not occur and the console was postponed again until October 2021 the year after the first release was planned.

Now that date isn’t happening anymore. Instead, Intellivision only vaguely says that pre-orderers will get the system by the end of the year. (Maybe.)

Making video games is difficult. Creating a video game console is even more difficult. Creating a brand new video game console in the midst of a pandemic … well, really, really hard. So it’s not a shock to hear that the already delayed Intellivision Amico is delayed again.

But hopefully the third time is appealing to those who are excited to get the device. If not, keep an eye on late-night emails from Intellivision. It’s based on some leak specs and other information, but it’s a good idea to wait to see what this really is before you invest $ 250.

