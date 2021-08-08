Reviews-Olympic-Athletics-Amazing records, sprint shocks, but shoe technology cloud glory





August 3, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Karlsten Warholm (NOR) defeats Rai Benjamin (USA) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Olympics at the Olympic Stadium, 400 meters hurdles with world records 45.94 to 46.17 Won. Required Credits: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tokyo, August 8 (Reuters)-Two incredible 400m hurdles, women’s sprint clean sweeps, stunning 100m shocks, and shared high-jump gold medals show that sports have a life after Usain Bolt will be a memory of the indelible athletics from the Tokyo Olympics shown.

Still, floating above the stellar display was the shadow of “performance-enhancing shoes” and the twins of an ultra-fast truck. Fans aren’t quite sure how to determine what they’re looking at against some of the greats of the past.

In the battle between Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin of the United States, Norwegians broke their world record in .76 seconds. This is a big difference for a one-lap race. Rye is also inside his mark.

The scenario was then repeated in a women’s race when Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record ahead of fellow American Dalilah Muhammad, who was also inside the old Mark.

Warholm then screamed to criticize his rival platform shoes, despite wearing spikes with carbon plates that would definitely improve performance.

Tokyo truck designers say the technology can deserve up to 2% performance advantage, and biomechanics expert Geoff Burns said, “We have to stop getting excited at the fast times. I can understand the reason why I said.

World Athletics Chairman Sebastian Coe reiterated his belief that his organization “should not impede innovation.”

“This is an important issue and we haven’t minimized it, but I don’t think we’ll leave here where what we see on the track isn’t reliable,” he said.

The improved time was also filtered into the sprint, and Jamaica won the 4x100m relay, so Elaine Thompson Hera completed a great double in the 100m / 200m before completing the clean sweep.

Her time made her the fastest woman to live at both distances and the second woman in history after the late Florence Griffith Joyner in the United States.

If Thompson Hera’s Rio Double’s stunning repeat was predictable, then Lamont Marcel Jacobs won the first men’s 100m following Bolt’s hat-trick in a race that Italy had never won a medal before. It was the exact opposite.

The long jump, which was unbroken 10 seconds before this season, won a staggering victory at the European record of 9.80 seconds.

He also participated in the breathtaking 4x100m relay victory as Italy won a total of five gold medals, the best achievement in sports at the Olympics.

This also had a huge third world record, as the triple jump Yulimar Rojas became the first female Olympic champion from Venezuela and Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw was the first in Indian sport.

Burkina Faso has become the 100th country to win athletics medals-Hughes Fabrice Zango’s Triple Jump Bronze-and the sports governing body has a bag of statistics on Sunday to emphasize its true global reach. I moved it.

A record 83 countries advanced to the final, with 43 teams on the podium and 23 gold medals. Three world records, 12 Olympic records, 28 regional records and 151 national records have been set.

The United States surpassed the medal table with 26 medals, including seven gold medals, but it was usually a thin time for the Almighty Men’s team, as only the 4x400m relay team won the gold medals on the track.

It was another case for women, ending with the incomparable Allyson Felix. The 35-year-old woman won the gold medal in the 4x400m relay, the bronze medal in the individual 400m, and then 11 medals to become the most decorated female track and field athlete in the history of the Olympic Games.

But one moment summarizing the spirit of the entire Olympic movement, it was probably in the men’s high jump.

Qatar’s Mutaz Balsim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, returning from the same career-threatening injury, agreed to share the gold medal, and both exploded with joy when officials agreed.

Report by Mitch Phillips, edited by Peter Rutherford

