Customer reviews are not a web search signal





Google’s John Mueller states that customer reviews have not yet been considered when it comes to web search results.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts, recorded August 6, 2021.

The following question will be sent to Mueller:

“Does Google look at the number of customers and reviews that a website needs to rank high in search results?”

Mueller replies that customer reviews aren’t part of web search, but they’re not entirely irrelevant in terms of increasing awareness on Google.

Read his full answer in the section below.

Google’s John Mueller on customer reviews and SEO

Google displays information about customer reviews in search results, such as aggregating star ratings, but they are not a deciding factor in ranking web content.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Mueller says:

“As far as I know, we don’t use customer counts or reviews for web searches when it comes to rankings. Sometimes we pull that information out and show it in search results as a kind of rich result.”

The rich results of Google’s customer reviews can give the impression that they are being used as ranking signals, but they are not.

However, as Mueller hints in the answer, customer reviews are used elsewhere in Google Search.

“It may be more considered on the Google My Business side. There isn’t much insight there, but it’s not considered when it comes to regular web search.”

advertisement

Please continue reading below

To be fair, Google My Business isn’t Mueller’s division, but it definitely takes customer reviews into account.

When you perform a local search, the business listing packs that appear at the top of Google are ranked using their own set of elements.

Google is transparent about what those factors are and lays them out in the help guide under the heading “How Google Determines Local Rankings”.

The section says:

“Local results are primarily based on relevance, distance, and excellence. You can combine these factors to find the one that works best for your search.”

The prominence ranking factor indicates how well-known your business is. One way Google evaluates prominence is to look at customer reviews.

The Google My Business help guide ensures that both reviews and average scores are taken into account when ranking local results.

“Google reviews and review scores are reflected in your local search rankings. More reviews and positive ratings can improve your business’s local rankings.”

Customer reviews do not help (or harm) your company’s web search results, but they do affect your Google My Business listing rankings.

This is consistent with what was previously known about its impact on customer reviews and Google search. It’s a common misconception among business owners that customer reviews affect search rankings, a topic that is sometimes worth revisiting.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-customer-reviews-not-a-signal-for-web-search/415643/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos