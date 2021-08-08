Internet reaches 30, Google Time Crystal, etc .: Weekly Top News





Published thirty years ago by British computer scientist Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the world has changed forever. The internet we know today was introduced by Lee in 1991 as part of a project at the CERN nuclear facility in Switzerland. On August 6, 1991, Berners-Lee unveiled WWW software on Internet newsgroups, and interest in the project spread rapidly around the world. The purpose of the Lees project was to investigate the possibility of hypertext text appearing on a computer with hyperlinks to other text that readers can easily access when linked to a data network.

According to CERN, Tim Berners-Lee wrote the first proposal for the World Wide Web in March 1989 and the second proposal in May 1990. It was formalized as a management proposal in November 1990, outlining the main concepts and on the web. This document described a hypertext project called WorldWideWe. This project allows you to view the web of hypertext documents in a browser. By the end of 1990, Lee had the first web server and browser running at CERN.

CERN says the WWW design made it easier to access early web pages linked to existing information and information useful to scientists. The search function relied on keywords. .. By the end of 1994, the Web already had 10 million users and 10,000 servers. Today, with over 4.8 billion Internet users worldwide, few companies do not use the Internet. The term Internet has existed since the 1960s, but it was CERN Lee and his colleagues who played an important role in bringing such inventions to the world. Berners-Lees’ original web browser running on a NeXT computer showed his vision and had many of the features of today’s web browsers.

Apple says it “protects children,” updating all iPhones to continually compare photos and cloud storage to secret blacklists. If it finds a hit, they call a cop.

On Friday, Apple announced that it would introduce new child safety features in three areas, developed in collaboration with child safety experts. As part of the latest privacy initiative, Apples, a new communication tool that leverages machine learning on devices, helps parents play a more informed role in helping their children navigate their communications online. Can be fulfilled. The messaging app uses ML to warn you about sensitive content, but private communications are unreadable. However, Ringo’s mercy received a lukewarm reaction, many claiming that these initiatives were slippery slopes that led us to a surveillance nightmare. NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden also joined the critics and blamed Apple’s announcement. No matter how well-meaning, Apple is now deploying mass surveillance around the world. Without a doubt, Snowden warned in a tweet that if he could scan children’s porn today, he could scan anything tomorrow.

Apple will soon extend these updates to Siri and Search to intervene when users perform searches for queries related to child exploitation. Apple states in a press release that these interventions explain to users that their interest in this topic is harmful and problematic, and provide resources from partners to help with this issue.

The Australian swimming team won nine gold medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. This is the best performance ever at the Olympics. According to Reuters, the Australian swimming team has switched to a new data analytics system powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at improving athlete performance. Jess Corones, Performance Solutions Manager for Swimming Australia, used AWS to access dashboards on mobile devices and track progress in real time.

Using AWS data analytics technology, Swimming Australia optimizes athletes’ performance at key milestones in the race, creates new forms of swimming competitions, connects national tribes of swimming and better identifies talent. And provide a more meaningful fan experience. The challenge for Swimming Australia was to provide real-time access to data and insights for the purpose of fan involvement. With AWS, we can bring our fans one step closer to racing action and achieve more with technology, said Leigh Russell, CEO of Swimming Australia in 2019.

Google’s Quantum AI team may have reportedly used time crystals within a quantum computer. This unpeer-reviewed preprint research treatise was a collaboration of researchers from Google, NASA, and many other top universities. Proving the existence of time crystals is a nearly impossible task, and this new study, if validated, could change the perspective of scientific research. For their experiments, researchers have constructed a special microscopic rig in which time crystals are surrounded by superconducting cubits. According to Quanta Magazine, a time crystal is an object in which parts move in regular iterative cycles and maintain this constant change without consuming energy. Time crystals, unlike the state of other matter, remain out of equilibrium. Doing so avoids the laws of thermodynamics. The result is amazing. Roderich Moessner, co-author of this paper, states that he avoids the second law of thermodynamics.

The video calling platform Zoom, which has plummeted since the advent of the pandemic, has finally come to agree with many privacy concerns. The company proposed to settle the class action proceedings by paying $ 85 million. This means that Zoom users will receive $ 15 or $ 25. The lawsuit accuses Zoom of trying to redefine end-to-end encryption and, in a sense, misunderstands users that calls are secure while data is sold to third parties such as Google and Facebook. I was allowed to. According to Ars Technica, Zoom implemented the Facebook SDK and user data was sent from Zoom to Facebook. Similar settings are made when Zoom shares user data with Google via Google’s Firebase Analytics SDK. The settlement requires Zoom to make security changes and educate its users. Despite proposing a settlement, Zoom continues to claim that it has not cheated. Zooms’ $ 85 million settlement won’t hurt the company as profits continue to skyrocket. The company’s total revenue for the previous quarter was $ 882.5 million, up 369% year-on-year, and total revenue for the full year was $ 2.6 billion, up 326% year-on-year.

