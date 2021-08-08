Lazurite is moving towards FDA submission





Cleveland-based medical device startup Lazurite (formerly Indago) has taken a steady step towards next year’s ArthroFree wireless arthroscopic camera system launch plan, from a $ 10 million funding round to a new name. I did.

The company plans to file a pre-marketing notice later this year and will be approved by the FDA for launch in the first half of 2022.

“We’re in a place right now — and probably since the end of last year — I’ve traveled the country to temporarily install and install ArthroFree in a surgical tower and let surgeons interact with it. The response was great. “

In June, the company announced that it had closed a $ 10 million convertible bond round, bringing the total amount raised to date to $ 18 million since its inception in 2015.

In July, we launched a smart platform for high-tech surgical instruments to market in collaboration with Center for Health Affairs, a non-profit organization for hospitals in northeastern Ohio, and its business affiliate, CHAMPS Healthcare. Announced to do.

Brian Lane, president and CEO of CHAMPS and the center, said working with Lazurite could bring to market devices that help reduce the risk of surgery while at the same time creating an economic lift through new jobs. Said.

“The perfect dovetail is to find something that will help the hospital, help the community, and enhance everyone,” Lane said. “I think this is a perfect example of that type of solution and partnership.”

Leah Brownlee, president and general counsel of Lazurite, said CHAMPS provides unique access to name-separated datasets, understanding pricing in the market and increasing the company’s chances of success. .. And in the future, as the company grows further, we hope to be able to take advantage of the CHAMPS Group Purchasing network.

Malinskiy co-founded the company in 2015 in search of solutions to problems witnessed in the operating room. It’s a bundle of wires that runs across the floor. They were needed to connect the video and light devices needed for surgery, but created restrictions and travel risks.

Lazurite eventually created two devices. ArthroFree is a wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery aimed at eliminating connecting cables, reducing costs and improving operating room safety and efficiency. It is equipped with the Meridi Emlight engine, which is the second technology of Lazurite. It is a low heat, high efficiency light system. According to Mariinsky, this is a non-LED type technology with potential opportunities in markets beyond healthcare. For example, it may be applicable to aerospace and manufacturing.

“That is, in essence, it can produce an equivalent amount of light with much less power,” he said.

According to Brownlee, the company’s name change is a brand change that reflects technology on a wider platform of technology. The name “Razlight” is a play on the word laser (in favor of laser-based lighting technology), but it is also a blue mineral of the same color that the light emits.

According to Brownlee, Lazurite has added five employees in the last decade, bringing the total FTE to 14. The company plans to continue growing with plans to add about 6 people annually over the next 3-5 years.

The company plans to submit a 510 (k) pre-marketing notice later this year. Its FDA approval process does not require human or animal testing. Rather, they need to carry out studies demonstrating the electronic compatibility of the device in the operating room, the ability to effectively clean the device and allow it to operate in a sterile field, and possible drop tests.

The pandemic created obstacles for many biomedical companies to perform the tests required in the medical setting, but Razlight did not have to do either of these in hospitals or operating rooms. “Our first target audience as arthroscopic surgeons actually tended to perform selective surgery, so it actually had a slightly opposite effect,” Brownlee said. “Last year they had more time to talk to us.”

This gave the Lazurite team the opportunity to talk to these surgeons about the product, get their attention and, importantly, get feedback on the device.

“We had them use our device in the simulation and asked a series of questions, so it was great to have doctors involved and provide feedback during the last year,” she said.

This summer, the Razlight team attended a national conference (the joint annual meeting of the American Society of Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeons and the North American Arthroscopy Society) for the first time to share the technology with a wide public audience rather than a private show. With surgeons nationwide. At the event, hundreds of surgeons tried the device, and the judge finally awarded Lazurite the award for innovation. “It was a big test not only for the team here, but for all supporters, investors and the board,” said Mariinsky. We are moving in the right direction, doing the right thing. “

“Generally speaking, the feedback we got was incredibly positive,” Mariinsky said. “They are very excited to be disconnected from the wire.”

