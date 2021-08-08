SA fintech Callpay acquired with a valuation of US $ 6.8 million





Callpay was acquired by a global fintech provider for a private transactional investment aimed at accelerating the company’s growth. The disposal of the company’s shares was based on a valuation of just under $ 7 million (Lant 100 million).

The Callpay team pointed out how their journey was intended to make online transactions safe, cost-effective, safe and efficient across multiple channels. Since its inception, the partnership’s head, Thomas van der Spuy, told bizcommunity that Callpay has processed $ 1.4 billion and has joined more than 9,000 merchants.

Callpay was the first global payment service provider to achieve Level 1 PCI-DSS v3 compliance and was the first in Africa to obtain payment card industry data security standard v3.2 – compliant service provider status.

We are now part of a larger family with new resources and capabilities to continue to drive the value of our clients and their businesses around the world. # Innovation pic.twitter.com/TzGXanM3hd

— Callpay (@callpay) August 5, 2021

