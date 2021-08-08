Google wants you to take Pixel 6 seriously, which borrows from Apple’s handbook.Why it works





Google announced Pixel 6 last week, but this time it’s ready to compete at the flagship level. In fact, every smartphone line requires at least one device with the word “pro” in its name, so two new devices have been announced, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. That’s the way you know you’re supposed to take it seriously-and for the Pixel 6-Google definitely wants you to take it seriously.

In an interview with The Verge, Google’s head of hardware, Rick Osterloh, said, “I knew I didn’t have what I needed for the ultra-high end.” “And this is the first time we really feel that we have it.”

The problem is that the Pixel has always looked like a Google side project. Like almost all of Google’s other side projects, that means no one takes it seriously.

That doesn’t mean Pixels aren’t good phones. There are few prominent reasons to buy a Pixels instead of a Samsung Galaxy or iPhone. They were definitely not close to the “flagship” level.

The Pixel 6 differs in that it’s really the first time Google has manufactured a device that seems to have a reason to exist beyond the reason “we are a tech company, so we should make a phone”.

In fact, to be fair, it’s not entirely true. Existing Pixel devices come with the purest version of Android, rather than the modified version that other manufacturers have attached to the device. Pixel lines also have a reputation for being really good at computational photography. If either of these two things is important to you, you may have been willing to put up with a device made of plastic that just felt like it couldn’t stack up perfectly with the competition. Hmm.

But now the Pixel is at the top. It includes the same metal sandwich glass-to-glass design found on the iPhone or Galaxy S series. There is a fingerprint sensor on the screen. It all even has grown camera bumps.

In almost every respect, Google borrows from Apple’s proven playbooks. Hey, it worked primarily for Apple, the world’s most valuable company for the success of the iPhone.

But the biggest thing Google takes from Apple’s playbooks is something you can’t see in the picture, or even if you hold it in your hand. The Pixel 6 series comes with Google’s own system-on-chip (SoC) called Tensor.

The details are simple about what the Tensor is exactly, or how much Google designed itself. Still, it’s a pretty big problem. Almost all smartphones sold in the United States, except the iPhone, have Qualcomm chips. Even Samsung, which makes its own Exynos chip for non-US smartphones, uses the Qualcomm chip here.

Interestingly, most rumors point to Google using components that Samsung created with Tensor SoC. Not only does this mean that Qualcomm could break the hold it had in the non-iPhone chip market, but it could also mean that an Android phone that can compete with Apple’s A-series SoCs is finally here. I have.

Google makes operating systems, hardware, and now processors, so you can be confident that they all work together, just like Apple does. We’ve already seen how it makes a difference in terms of iPhone performance.

A series chips are very powerful. Not only is the iPhone more powerful than many PC laptops, but Apple basically uses the same processing core on its M1-powered laptops. So Google’s strategy to take the Pixel 6 seriously looks pretty, well, serious. That may work too.

