Huawei Builds Robust Startup Ecosystem in Asia Pacific





Huawei Cloud recently announced plans to include cloud collaboration and innovation programs to drive startup growth at the Asia Pacific Spark Founders Summit in Singapore and Hong Kong SAR at the same time.

Huawei will take four initiatives for that, the press release said.

Zhang Ping’an, Senior Vice President of Huawei, CEO of Huawei Cloud BU and President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service, said: A platform for startups across many regions. Last year, we launched the Spark program in the Asia Pacific region, with 40 startups participating so far.

We have already helped four of these start-ups launch new products and transform their businesses altogether, while at the same time helping eight enter new markets. ”

The first initiative will include joint outreach by HUAWEI CLOUD and HMS. Huawei combines the HUAWEI CLOUD infrastructure with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) to empower all industries, from media, entertainment and finance to the industrial internet, healthcare and education. HUAWEI CLOUD and HMS developers and partners can benefit from integrated accounts, one-stop development platforms, and one-stop app distribution and marketing.

Their second initiative is about continuous innovation. HUAWEI CLOUD helps startups accelerate their growth and expand into the global market by providing cloud services around the world with rapid resilience, superior performance and a consistent experience. Specifically, HUAWEI CLOUD’s cloud-native 2.0 solution helps businesses build full-stack, agile features by leveraging highly efficient infrastructure and state-of-the-art cloud-native technology. Singapore-based startup Nestia, the online car market UCARS, and Indonesian express delivery companies are benefiting from these solutions. The third initiative will help start-ups in the Asia Pacific region expand their business into global markets. HUAWEI CLOUD operates 45 Availability Zones in 23 different geographic regions around the world. In the Asia Pacific region, we operate seven AZs in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Thailand, with local service teams in more than 10 countries and territories. As a result, HUAWEI CLOUD can provide cloud services globally with a consistent experience.

Last but not least, HUAWEI CLOUD provides a high quality business ecosystem. With this in mind, HUAWEI CLOUD has built a high-quality ecosystem for start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region that covers consulting services, SaaS partners, software partners, governments, and top venture capital. HUAWEI CLOUD works closely with more than 2,000 ecosystem partners in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, the program combines the strengths of HUAWEI CLOUD with HMS to help accelerate startup growth through resource support, funding opportunities, channel sharing and talent development.

HUAWEI CLOUD will continue to invest heavily and work with partners to build a comprehensive, robust and innovative startup ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region. HUAWEI CLOUD is China’s second, fifth in the global IaaS market, and one of the fastest growing major cloud service providers in the world.

