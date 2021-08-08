What is the Metaverse? High-tech plans to turn the world into Facebook, Telecom News, ET Telecom





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that tech giants are moving from social media companies to metaverse companies to work on a more embodied Internet that blends the real and virtual worlds than ever before. Did.

So what is the Metaverse? It sounds like a millionaire is talking to win a headline, such as Tesla chief Elon Musk decorating a pizza joint on Mars. But given that nearly 3 billion people use Facebook each month, Zuckerberg’s suggestion for a turnaround is noteworthy.

The term Metaverse isn’t new, but it’s been soaring in popularity lately, and speculation about what it really means is rife.

The Metaverse idea is useful and may be with us for some time. It’s a concept that, like me, is worth understanding, even if it’s critical of the future suggested by its supporters. Metaverse: Is it the name that time has come? Humans have developed many techniques to fool our senses, from audio speakers and televisions to interactive video games, virtual reality, and in the future, other senses such as touch and smell. We may develop tools for this. There are many words for these technologies, but there is still no general term for the mashup of old-fashioned reality (physical world) and the whole of our extensions to reality (virtual world).

Words like the internet and cyberspace are now associated with where we access them through the screen. It does not completely capture the steady interweaving of the Internet with virtual reality (such as the world of 3D games and virtual cities) and augmented reality (such as navigation overlays and Pokemon GO).

Equally important, the old names do not capture the new social relationships, sensory experiences, and economic behaviors that are emerging with these extensions to the virtual world. Upland, for example, combines our world’s virtual reflections with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the real estate market.

Facebook’s announcement speaks to an attempt to imagine what social media in the Metaverse would look like.

It is also helpful that the Metaverse is a poetic term. Scholars have been writing about a similar idea under the name Extended Reality for years, but it’s a rather dull name.

Created by science fiction writer Neil Stephenson in the 1992 novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse has a much more romantic appeal. Writers have a habit of recognizing trends that require naming. Cyberspace comes from the 1982 book by William Gibson. The robot is from a 1920 play by Karel Chapek.

Recent coined words such as the cloud and the Internet of Things remain with us simply because they are a convenient way to refer to increasingly important technologies. The Metaverse belongs to this same category.

Who will benefit from the Metaverse? After a long reading of big technology companies like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft, you may find that technological advances (such as the rise of the Metaverse) are inevitable. It’s hard to start thinking about how these new technologies shape our society, politics, and culture, and how we fit into their future.

This idea is called technical determinism. It’s a feeling that technological advances shape our social relationships, our power relationships, our culture, and shape us as mere passengers. Democratic societies exclude the fact that they have a say in how all of this works.

For Facebook and other big companies, the Metaverse, determined to embrace the next big thing before its competitors, is exciting because it offers new markets, new types of social networks, new consumer electronics, and new patent opportunities. ..

What’s not so clear is why you and I are excited about all of this.

Familiar story In the mundane world, most of us are tackling pandemics, climate emergencies, and the extinction of large numbers of human-induced species. We’re having a hard time understanding what a good life looks like with the technologies we’re already adopting (mobile devices, social media, and global connectivity can have many unwanted effects such as anxiety and stress. Related).

So why are we excited about tech companies investing huge billions in new ways to distract us from the everyday world of giving us breathing air, eating food and drinking water? Is it?

Metaverse-style ideas may help us to organize our society more productively. Shared standards and protocols that bring heterogeneous virtual worlds and augmented reality to a single open metaverse help people work together to reduce duplication of work.

In South Korea, for example, the Metaverse Alliance is working to convince businesses and governments to develop an open national VR platform. Most of this is finding ways to solve social problems (and, more ironically, make a profit) by combining smartphones, 5G networks, augmented reality, cryptocurrencies, and social networks. is.

Similar claims about sharing and collaboration were made in the early days of the Internet. But over time, early promises were wiped out by large-scale platform domination and surveillance capitalism.

The Internet has been very successful in connecting people around the world to each other and acting as a kind of modern library of Alexandria that houses a vast accumulation of knowledge. But it also promotes the privatization of public spaces, invites advertising to every corner of our lives, connects us to a handful of megacorporations that are stronger than many countries, and environmental damage creates a virtual world. It now consumes the physical world.

Beyond the world of a single world, the deeper problem with the Metaverse is about the kind of worldview it represents.

In one worldview, we can think of ourselves as passengers in a peculiar reality, like the container of our lives. This view is probably familiar to most readers and also describes what you’ll find on something like Facebook (a platform that exists independently of any of your users).

Another view of the world, which sociologists suggest is common in indigenous cultures, is that each of us creates the reality in which we live through what we do. Customs such as work and rituals connect people, lands, lives and spirituality to create reality together.

The important problem with the former view is that it leads to one world, a reality that does not allow the other. This is already seen on existing platforms.

The current version of Facebook may improve your ability to connect with others and your community. But at the same time, it limits how you can connect to them. Features such as six preset responses to posts and content selected by invisible algorithms shape the overall experience.

Similarly, games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (with over 100 million active users) have endless possibilities for how to play the game, but there are rules that allow you to play the game.

The Metaverse idea takes this issue to a deeper level by moving more of our lives to a universal platform. It offers us endless possibilities to overcome the constraints of the physical world. Still, doing so only replaces them with the constraints imposed by what the Metaverse allows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/what-is-the-metaverse-a-high-tech-plan-to-facebookify-the-world/85147023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos