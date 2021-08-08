Weekly Poll: Is the Google Pixel 6 Duo becoming a hero or zero?





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are pretty high-end phones, and seriously, they are only available in eight countries (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, UK, USA). And from the comments made by Google executives, they won’t be cheap.

In fact, we don’t have the full details yet. However, Google has identified the most interesting points about the 6-series pixels with the tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chipset.

This should not be confused with the Tensor core of the Nvidia GPU (although both are named after the same name). Pixel Visual Core wasn’t the same, it was a custom chip designed by Google, but it only processed image processing.

This Tensor is a complete chipset, meaning CPU, GPU, etc. They are likely to be based on ARM’s Cortex and Mali designs, but I’m still not sure what they are (the performance goal is said to be the Snapdragon 870). The chip is manufactured by Samsung’s 5nm foundry (rumors) and is also the source of the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100. The most prominent feature of the chipset is machine learning hardware, which surpasses regular NPUs.

Also, if Google isn’t using old-fashioned camera hardware, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 4x telephoto camera, and the vanilla model will only have dual cameras (wide + ultra-wide). Google is working on implementing video recording and says it will improve the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The company also revealed the basics of the screen. Pro phones feature a curved 6.7 120Hz display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120px. Vanilla features a flat 6.490Hz panel with 1080p and higher resolutions. Both are likely to be AMOLED displays.

Like the Pixel 5, the new model will have an aluminum frame. But the design is a perfect starting point with a rectangular camera bump that spans the width of the phone.

This is official data, but there are rumors. It is said that the main camera has a 50MP sensor and the ultra-wide sensor has a 12MP sensor. For the Pro model, the telephoto lens is paired with a high resolution 48MP sensor.

The Tensor chipset is ruined by 12GB of high RAM. Storage options are 128GB and 256GB, with 512GB added for Pro. The leak also gives details of battery capacity. It is 4,614 mAh for small phones and 5,000 mAh for large phones.

What have you heard about the Pixel 6 Duo so far?

If you’re having trouble voting using the embedded voting above, try voting here.

