Speaker: Research, innovation and technology needed for tourism sector development





Tourism is one of the sectors most hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Webinar speakers commented that research, innovation and the use of technology are needed to make the country’s tourism sector more attractive and developed.

According to a press release, their views came during an event titled “Bangladesh Hospitality and Tourism: The Road to Recovery in Covid-19” hosted by JCI Dhaka Achievers on Saturday.

Professor Muhammad Ismail Hossein, a teacher in the marketing department at the University of Dhaka. Ridwan Hafiz, manager of The Westin Dhaka MdAl-Amin and founder and CEO of GoZayaan, was one of the participants in the webinar hosted by AKM Asadur Rahman, a member of the JCI Dhaka Achievers.

Professor Hossein said the amount of research done in this area was not sufficient. “There is a lack of relevant information in this sector. Institutions need to unite for this.”

Ridwan Hafiz said people working in the tourism sector are using technology to promote the sector. “We need to focus on technology as well as innovation.”

According to media reports, with an estimated loss of 11,400 chlores recorded by July 2021, people in the industry do not want to start the recovery process this year.

At least 4 million people are employed by national tour operators, hotels, resorts, airlines and catering services, and are struggling to survive, according to sources.

But last month, the Bank of Bangladesh announced a new stimulus worth 1,000 chlores for hotels, motels and theme parks suffering from an ongoing business slowdown in a pandemic.

According to media reports, trade-licensed hotel and theme park owners can obtain loans in the form of working capital at an interest rate of 4% and pay their employees’ salaries under this system.

