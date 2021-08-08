What you need to know about changes to the Google Play store





Google is making a big difference in how apps work on Android. The changes may not be very noticeable to consumers, but if you’re a user of Google’s mobile operating system, it’s important to be aware of what’s happening and why.

Starting August 2021, developers who want to publish new Android apps on the Google Play Store will need to change the way they are packaged. Instead of the traditional APK (Android Application Package) format that has been used for many years, software makers should use the AAB (Android App Bundle) framework instead.

Unless you’re a developer, I won’t give you a detailed technical breakdown of how these two standards differ, but the way your app works remains the same, but one of the main reasons for switching is Android. A huge number of devices. Run.

One of the main benefits of AAB is that it provides the device with only the parts of the app that it actually needs. For example, if you’re using a mobile phone, you don’t need large graphics designed for tablet screens, so you can make your app smaller and lighter. Developers don’t have to code and package separate APKs for different devices, or combine them all into one pile, they can handle this automatically using the AAB route.

Changes will be made to the Google Play store.

In addition, developers have more flexibility when providing specific features (such as augmented reality add-ons) to specific devices. This means users don’t have to download everything at once.

Another way to use this is for games. You don’t have to download high level games right away. This means users can get started faster at lower levels without being frustrated by long load times. Again, this all translates into smaller downloads and more agile apps.

Through the Play Store, Google will undertake the task of splitting the main Android app bundle into a set of APKs that are specific to each device that requires an APK. According to Google, these newly optimized APKs are on average 15% smaller than before.

AAB was introduced in Android 9 in 2018, but now Google insists that developers move to AAB, at least for new apps. The trend is only going in one direction, but apps already in the Play Store will continue to be able to use the APK for the foreseeable future. According to Google, most of the top 1,000 apps use AAB, with over 1 million apps using the bundle format. ..

